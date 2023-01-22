Ranking the Giants’ needs heading into the off-season

The New York Giants 2022-2023 season is officially over after a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. The Giants surprised everyone and made it to the Divisional Round before their season came to a disappointing end. The loss to Philly clearly demonstrated the many weaknesses that the Giants have across their roster. As general manager Joe Schoen prepares for a crucial offseason, he will need to address the Giants’ needs at linebacker, interior offensive line, and wide receiver first and foremost.

Ranking the Giants’ needs ahead of the 2023 offseason

Wide receiver

Only twice this year in the regular and postseason combined did the Giants have a receiver total at least 100 yards in a game. Rookie Wan’Dale Robinson totaled 100 yards against the Lions in Week 11 before suffering a season-ending injury in the same game. The Giants did not have another 100-yard receiver until the Wild Card Round when Isaiah Hodgins put up 105 yards and one touchdown on the Vikings.

The Giants need to get Daniel Jones more weapons this off-season. In the 2021 offseason, the Giants signed Kenny Golladay to a massive three-year, $72 million deal to serve as the team’s alpha dog wide receiver. That did not pan out, however, as Golladay caught just six passes this season and seems to be on his way out the door this offseason. Veteran receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are also impending free agents, so the Giants will need to spend some money to bolster the position group.

Inside linebacker

The lack of talent in the Giants’ linebacker corps was on full display against the Eagles. Philadelphia had their way on the ground, compiling 268 yards and three touchdowns rushing. The Giants’ linebackers routinely missed tackles and failed to slow down the Eagles’ rushing attack.

The Giants have not invested heavily in the linebacker position in years. New York has not drafted a linebacker in the first round of the NFL Draft since Carl Banks in 1984. The lack of long-term investments in the position is beginning to show.

Wink Martindale was working with veteran, practice-squad level players and waiver wire pick-ups at linebacker this season. Jaylon Smith, Landon Collins, and Jarad Davis were all starting by the season’s end despite being signed mid-season. The Giants need to make it a priority to add talent to the position this offseason.

Interior offensive line

The Giants’ offensive line has been their kryptonite for years. This season, Andrew Thomas took a huge step forward and established himself as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. New York invested a first-round pick in Evan Neal in 2022. Neal, even though he struggled as a rookie, should pan out as the team’s starting right tackle of the future. The tackle positions have been heavily invested in, but both guard positions and center are up for grabs. The Giants will need to stockpile interior offensive line talent this off-season in an effort to rebuild this unit.