Ranking the Giants’ most important free agents heading into the off-season

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a long list of crucial players set to become free agents this offseason. Among their list of impending free agents are quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, numerous starters on the offensive line, and a few starting wide receivers. The Giants could see a lot of roster overturn this offseason depending on how they prioritize their impending free agents.

Ranking the Giants’ most important impending free agents

New York Giants top eight impending free agents:

QB Daniel Jones RB Saquon Barkley S Julian Love IOL Jon Feliciano WR Sterling Shepard IOL Nick Gates WR Darius Slayton WR Richie James

Daniel Jones is the Giants’ most valuable free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old signal-caller is ready for an extension that could net him over $30 million per season. Jones established himself as the Giants’ franchise quarterback with a breakout 2022 season. Without Daniel Jones, the Giants would not have been a playoff time. Extending Jones will be the Giants’ top priority this offseason

Running back Saquon Barkley also had a career-year in 2022, totaling a career-high 1312 rushing yards. The Barkley reportedly rejected the Giants’ initial contract offer, but the two sides are to begin negotiations again soon. General manager Joe Schoen wants to bring Saquon back, however, he does not seem keen on breaking the bank to make it happen.

Julian Love took a big leap forward in a starting role this season. Julian love and the Giants began negotiations mid-season and, “There was some movement,” Love said to the New York Post. However, with a projected market value of $7.9 million per year, the Giants will need to decide whether or not to extend their starting safety with a new contract.

Jon Feliciano started fifteen games for the Giants at center this season. Feliciano was brought in last offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. He had his ups and downs, but overall, Feliciano gave the Giants what they paid for: quality performances good enough to get the job down without being excellent. The Giants have holes to fill on their offensive line, but the market for centers is not oozing talent this offseason. Brining back Feliciano on another short-term deal might be the Giants’ best option.

Sterling Shepard missed the majority of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. Shepard has missed 24 games over the past two seasons. Young Shep’s inability to stay on the field has made it difficult to determine whether or not it would be worth it for the Giants to extend the veteran slot receiver. But, considering the impact Sterling had on the locker room this season, the Giants might want to explore an extension.

Nick Gates has won over the hearts of Giants fans after making an unbelievable comeback from a devastating injury suffered last season. After undergoing many surgeries and nearly being forced to retire, Gates returned to the lineup this season and played in ten games for the Giants. As a former captain of the offense, Nick Gates would be a great player to bring back next season for leadership and depth purposes at the minimum.

Darius Slayton and Richie James are two underrated receivers that contributed far more production than was ever expected of them this season. However, both Slayton and James are likely considered fringe-roster players by most teams’ standards. The Giants may want to extend both Slayton and James for their familiarity with Brian Daboll and his offensive scheme, but the possibility to upgrade the back-end of the receiving corps through the draft remains a strong option.