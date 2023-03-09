Ranking the Giants’ best WR trade opportunities

Sep 27, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) motions against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants just signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a massive contract extension, but now it’s time to give their signal-caller a true weapon in the passing game. The Giants could target a wide receiver via trade this offseason to give Jones his playmaker. New York could take a look at a few of the wideouts made available for trade this offseason, like DeAndre Hopkins, Brandon Aiyuk, and Michael Pittman Jr.

1. Brandon Aiyuk

San Fransisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk should top the Giants’ list of trade targets this offseason. At 24 years old, Aiyuk could be a long-term solution for the Giants. The speedy playmaker is coming off a career year in which he posted career-highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,015), and touchdowns (eight).

Aiyuk is dynamic with the ball in his hands and also runs elite-level routes. New York needs a receiver that can separate against coverage and get open in the secondary. Brandon Aiyuk fits that bill.

Brandon Aiyuk’s routes are art ?pic.twitter.com/y5rksaq3OC — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) March 9, 2023

2. DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade former All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. According to Ian Rappoport, Hopkins is expected to be “flexible on the last two years of his contract – rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal.” This could make Hopkins a realistic option for the Giants as they look to acquire a player that will not tie their hands in the salary cap.

Hopkins is 30 years old but still playing at a high level. He posted 64 receptions, 717 yards, and three touchdowns in only nine games this season while catching passes from backup quarterbacks in Arizona. Giving Daniel Jones an elite, veteran playmaker like Hopkins would create a dynamic offense for the Giants.

3. Michael Pittman Jr.

Another younger, long-term option for the Giants could be Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman. Pittman 25 years old, has posted at least 900 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons. In 2022, Pittman recorded 99 receptions for 925 yards and four touchdowns.

Michael Pittman is a physical 6-foot-4 receiver that can make tough catches across the middle of the field and can add an element of dependability to the Giants’ receiving corps. Pittman has never had a drop rate higher than 4.7% in his three-year career. As the Colts prepare for a rebuild, they could ship Pittman off before he’s due for a contract extension. The Giants are a suitor as a team in need of receiving talent with loads of salary cap space to extend Pittman upon his arrival.