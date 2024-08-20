Peyton Manning believes in 2024 Giants: ‘Going to be tough to beat’

Credit: (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The New York Giants are underdogs entering the 2024 season. Many expect them to struggle as they attempt to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 campaign. But one NFL legend still has high hopes for Big Blue.

Peyton Manning thinks the Giants will be “tough to beat” this season

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning gave his take on the G-Men entering the 2024 season while talking with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during a panel at Fanatics Fest, giving a positive outlook for the upcoming season:

“I still think the Giants are going to be good this year, they’re going to be tough to beat,” Manning said at his Fanatics Fest panel.

The Sheriff continued to praise Big Blue despite their rocky start to the preseason, citing his confidence in head coach Brian Daboll as a reason for optimism. However, he did also acknowledge some injury concerns over QB Daniel Jones:

“I like Daboll, he’s been around, I think he’s a good playcaller,” Manning said. “Just, he and Jones gotta have some games together. They can’t have a couple games, then you have an injury and whatnot. We’ve gotta get some sweat equity in there, so get a little continuity.”

Jones missed 11 games last season due to injuries. He missed time with a neck injury at the beginning of the year and had his campaign ultimately cut short by an ACL tear in Week 9.

Daboll is taking over playcalling duties for the Giants’ offense this season, which could be a reason that he, Jones, and the offense find more success this season. However, Daboll’s offense will go as far as Jones takes it, and whether or not the sixth-year quarterback stays healthy will be a crucial variable to consider.

All quotes in this article were captured by Empire Sports Media’s own Anthony Rivardo at Fanatics Fest.