Paulson Adebo did not arrive on a coupon deal, which is why the Giants cannot treat his 2026 season like a casual rebound attempt. He got paid like a cornerback who could tilt coverage, and now the new defensive staff has to pull that version back out of him.

The money keeps hanging over the evaluation. Adebo signed for three years and $54 million, then gave the Giants a 2025 season that was more useful than dominant. One interception and eight passes defended is fine in a vacuum. Fine is not the invoice.

Paulson Adebo has a better track record than last season suggested, which is why this still feels fixable instead of cooked. The question is whether Dennard Wilson’s defense lets him play aggressively enough to look like the corner the Giants thought they were buying.

Paulson Adebo defends a route at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Giants paid for a different Adebo

The encouraging part is that Adebo’s best football came when he could press, challenge, and crowd receivers instead of constantly living in uncomfortable usage. If the Giants are serious about matching scheme to strengths, he is one of the first players who should benefit.

That does not erase the risk. The Giants still have questions across the secondary, including what they can trust opposite Adebo and how much Deonte Banks can revive his own standing. A cornerback room can get expensive and still feel thin, which is a very New York way to spend money.

I like the idea of giving Adebo a cleaner runway, but the patience cannot be endless. When a veteran corner carries that price tag, the defense needs impact plays rather than explanations for why the fit was awkward last year.

Adebo can change the Giants’ defensive ceiling

The Giants already have pass-rush juice. Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence can make life miserable if the coverage holds up long enough. Adebo is supposed to be one of the reasons it does.

If he rebounds, Wilson can call the defense with more teeth. If he stays stuck in the middle tier, the Giants are back to asking their rush to cover for everything behind it, and that gets exhausting by November.

Adebo does not need to be a superstar for this defense to work. He does need to be more than a highly paid maybe. This reset has enough logic behind it, but the Giants need proof before it turns into another contract they have to talk around.