One super athletic LB the Giants could target on Day 2

Nov 5, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may turn to the NFL Draft to solve their problems in the center of their defense. Linebacker is a position of need for Big Blue entering this offseason after their defense surrendered 268 rushing yards in their season-ending defeat to Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Linebacker is a thin position in this year’s draft class, but the Giants could find some developmental talent on the second day of the main event. Daiyan Henley could be a name to keep an eye on for the Giants as the offseason inches closer to draft season.

Giants could target LB Daiyan Henley on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Washington State linebacker prospect Daiyan Henley could turn heads at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Henley possesses a rare blend of size and athleticism that will propel him up the draft boards at the Combine.

Henley measured in at 6-foot-2, 232 pounds at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Scouts are bound to fall in love with the Washington State product because of his athletic profile.

Daiyan Henley (#1) is not Fred Warner.



BUT…if there was ever a super athletic, 230lb former receiver turned linebacker prospect that could do some Fred Warner-ish things on a football field as a value pick in the 3rd or maybe 4th round…..it's probably Daiyan Henley! pic.twitter.com/k0bywRkIpD — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 20, 2023

The path to the NFL has been unique for Henley. Despite being one of the top LB prospects in this year’s class, Henley began his collegiate career playing wide receiver for Nevada. It wasn’t until his fourth collegiate season that Henley made the transition to linebacker.

Henley played six seasons of football in college, his final year being with Washington State. In 2022, Henley recorded 106 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception while displaying top-end athleticism and run-stopping abilities.

The Draft Network describes Henley as a player with “raw physical skills and ample developmental upside,” making him a perfect target on the second day of the draft. Henley is a top-100 prospect in this class so the Giants will need to target him on day two (rounds two and three) if they want to land the freak athlete.