One Giants wide receiver who could bounce back in 2023

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) reacts after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be getting one underrated wide receiver back from injury this summer. Collin Johnson was a training camp standout last off-season. There was a lot of excitement surrounding Johnson heading into the preseason. However, Johnson’s breakout season never came to fruition after he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during practice in August.

Johnson was starting to make a name for himself prior to his devastating injury. In the Giants’ first 2022 preseason game against the Patriots, Johnson caught seven passes for a team-high 82 yards, followed by a three-catch, 41-yard performance against the Bengals.

Heading into 2023, the Giants have loaded up on depth at the wide receiver position. In a now crowded receiver room, it could be difficult for Johnson to rise back toward the top. However, if the 25-year-old receiver has another summer like the one he had last year, he could earn himself some playing time.

Giants WR Collin Johnson could bounce back in 2023

Collin Johnson is the tallest wide receiver in the NFL. His 6-foot-6, 222-pound frame poses a threat to opposing cornerbacks. The former Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 fifth-round draft pick has been with the Giants since 2021.

In his first season with Big Blue, Johnson hauled in 11 receptions for 105 yards after playing in 12 games with one start. Johnson had a couple of impressive moments during that regular season but was looking to take his game to the next level in 2022.

COLLIN JOHNSON WONT STOP DOMINATING.



Solid throw by DJ and Johnson comes up with the juggling catch on a deep crossing route #NYG pic.twitter.com/0ZnxcU88Jn — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 21, 2022

Now, nearly one year removed from a season-ending injury, Johnson could be gearing up for a big comeback season. Johnson was in attendance for the Giants’ team-organized training session in Arizona last week, indicating he could be close to full health.

Despite missing the entirety of the 2022 season, Johnson could make an impact in 2023. The Giants are likely to be without two of their top wide receivers during the start of training camp. Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson could both be placed on the PUP list at the start of camp. This could create an opportunity for Johnson to earn some playing time if he’s fully healthy.

Johnson adds size to the Giants’ wide receiver room which is mostly comprised of undersized, slot receivers. The Giants could utilize Johnson as an outside, “x” receiver with physicality to haul in contested catches.