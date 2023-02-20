One dynamic wide receiver the Giants could target on day 2 of the Draft

Nov 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Nathaniel Dell (1) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are likely to be targeting a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Many analysts predict that New York will use their first-round pick on a top receiving option. However, the Giants could address their need at wide receiver on the second day of the draft. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell is a dynamic wide receiver that the Giants could target on the second day of the NFL Draft with their second-round pick.

Giants could target Tank Dell in round 2

Tank Dell is one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Houston wide receiver moves like a human joystick, creating big plays by breaking ankles. In 2022, Dell scored 17 receiving touchdowns, the most in college football (PFF).

Dell put up 109 receptions for 1398 yards and 17 touchdowns in the American Conference for Houston this past season. Despite possessing an undersized, 5-10, 155-pound frame, Tank Dell dominated his competition at the collegiate level.

Dell has phenomenal route-running skills and elite speed that he put on display at the 2023 Senior Bowl. He was one of the fastest players at Mobile, clocking in at 20.16 miles per hour. Per PFF, Dell’s 90.4 grade was almost 13 points higher than the next-highest receiver at the Senior Bowl. With his elite performance at Mobile, Tank Dell “solidified himself as a second-round pick,” according to Trevor Sikkema of PFF.

Houston WR Tank Dell was the clear winner of Senior Bowl practices. His height is not going to be for everyone and that’s fine.



That young man’s game is cold ?! The variety of releases, foot speed/quickness, route tempo, & route running was fun to see up close! #ratedrookie pic.twitter.com/moJzVwUbUP — Full-Time Dame ? (@DP_NFL) February 6, 2023

The New York Giants are going to target wide receivers early in the 2023 NFL Draft. Tank Dell would be a perfect fit with Big Blue because of his ability to create separation as a route runner and make plays after the catch.

Dell would also be able to contribute from day one as the Giants’ lead kick/punt returner. He might not have the size and physicality to compete on the outside, but Tank Dell has the route-running and athleticism to be a real weapon from the slot. If he is on the board when the Giants are on the clock in round two, Tank Dell should be one of New York’s top targets.