One cornerback the Giants should stay far away from in the 2023 NFL Draft

Nov 19, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) returns an interception for a touchdown against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is one of the New York Giants‘ top positions of need heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Many analysts are predicting that the Giants will address the position with the 25th overall pick in the first round. However, some prospects fit with the Giants better than others, and there is one cornerback the Giants may want to stay away from in the first round.

Pro Football Focus recently had the Giants selecting Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes with the 25th overall pick. As great as Forbes is, there are some very legitimate concerns about his game that should keep the Giants from drafting him in the first round.

Why the Giants should stay away from CB Emmanuel Forbes in the first round

In his latest three-round mock draft, PFF’s Michael Renner had the Giants selecting Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes. “You can’t have enough talent in the secondary when you blitz as much as defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wants to,” Renner explained. “And when you blitz that much, you want ball hawks on the back end. Who better to add to the mix than the FBS leader in pick-sixes?”

Forbes totaled six pick-sixes during his three-year collegiate career, setting an SEC and FBS record for career pick-sixes. He totaled 14 career picks and 17 pass breakups in three seasons at Mississippi State. Drafting Forbes would secure the Giants an athletic cornerback with elite ball skills. However, Forbes’ playing style may not be the best fit for New York’s defensive style.

Forbes weighed in at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine at just 166 pounds, making him the lightest CB at the Combine since the year 2000. His thin frame may give Forbes a tough time transitioning into a press-heavy scheme like the one Wink Martindale deploys.

Martindale’s defense encourages aggression from his cornerbacks, however, it also emphasizes physicality. Many have concerns about Forbes’ ability to hold up in man coverage. His thin frame could make him a liability on defense when facing off against a more physical corps of wide receivers.

While Forbes is certainly a talented player, there are other, more physical cornerback prospects that could be had in this year’s draft class. The Giants are looking to add talent to the position opposite of Adoree’ Jackson, however, they may want to target a player with a more physical presence than what Forbes can provide.