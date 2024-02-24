One affordable pass-rusher the Giants could target in free agency

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will be seeking pass-rushing help this offseason after their defense failed to generate sufficient pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2023. While they could shop at the top of the market and pursue high-profile free agents like the Jets’ Bryce Huff, there are also far more affordable pass-rushers that the Giants could target in free agency.

Tennessee Titans veteran pass rusher Denico Autry will be a free agent this offseason and could be a fit for the Giants. New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons coaching Autry as the Titans’ defensive coordinator. This familiarity combined with Autry’s affordable price point will make him an attractive option for New York during free agency.

The Giants could target Denico Autry in free agency

Autry is a 33-year-old veteran defender who happens to be coming off the best statistical season of his career. In 2023, Autry racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks and 50 combined tackles. His 11.5 sacks led the Titans this past season.

Entering the 11th season of his career, Autry has been a mainstay in the NFL. He has played for three different teams and has been productive in each location. Standing in at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Autry has the size and strength to compete as an interior defensive end, but the pass-rushing capabilities to line up as an edge rusher.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen deploys a multiple-front/hybrid defense. In this scheme, the Giants’ defensive linemen will move all around the formation, frequently aligning on the edge before moving to the interior depending on the personnel package. Currently, there are few players capable of playing both of these roles on New York’s roster.

Autry, however, has the ability to move around the front four, and has done so at a high level in Bowen’s scheme for the past three seasons. His size allows him to make an impact as a run-stopper, too.

Pro Football Focus projects a one-year, $7.25 million contract for Autry in free agency this offseason. This pricepoint would make Autry an affordable target for the Giants in free agency while also giving them a high level of impact and versatility in their new defensive scheme.