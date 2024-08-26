Olympic gold medalist shares dream of getting 1-day contract with Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gold medal hurdler Rai Benjamin shared a personal goal that would be an added perk to his already world-class athletic career that involves the New York Giants franchise.

On Friday, Benjamin spoke openly as a guest on ESPN about wanting to sign a one-day contract to play for his favorite team in New York after triumphing in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles at the 2024 Summer Olympics Games in Paris, France, saying this (h/t Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report):

“I just want to sign a contract for one day,” Benjamin joked. “That’s it, one day. I don’t need anything else. I would sign a one-day contract. I’ll play on offense, come on. That’s like, easy. Listen, if you guys need me, let me know. I’m telling you right now, just let me know. I’ve got some cleats in my closet at home right now.”

Benjamin would generate some buzz for himself and the Giants on a one-day contract

The track and field superstar stands at 6-3 and weighs in at 170 pounds. He has a great blend of raw speed and endurance as the gold standard in one of the most grueling sprinting events in all of track and field. While his discipline greatly differs from the physically taxing sport of football, he has the physical gifts and athleticism to be able to run a couple of routes and potentially beat one of the Giants’ cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage.

Typically, one-day contracts have been given to great players who wanted to retire with their longest-tenured franchises. Such was the case with Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson and the honorary one-day deal he signed with the Los Angeles Rams (2017), as well as Jacksonville Jaguars great Fred Taylor with his long-time ball club (2022) and former NFL superstar Jerry Rice with the San Francisco 49ers (2006).

Speculation aside, while Benjamin is unlikely to don the blue and white on a ceremonial one-day contract, he’d be a popular athlete who could add a bit of buzz to the franchise this offseason, or in future years if New York were to take him on. His stock, elevated by his latest gold medal win, would only be amplified by a gesture like this from the Giants.