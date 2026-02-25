The New York Giants’ interest in Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is legitimate. On Wednesday’s episode of the Fireside Giants podcast, NJ.com’s Art Stapleton — one of the most plugged-in Giants reporters — shared some insight and dropped some inside information that Giants fans should pay close attention to regarding the team’s first-round draft choice.

According to Stapleton, in a report published on Wednesday morning, Styles met with the Giants on Tuesday night at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and the organization walked away “very impressed.”

Then he shared with me something even more telling on Fireside Giants: three different scouts he spoke with, independently of each other, gave him the exact same answer when he asked who the most impressive player at the Combine had been. Every one of them said Sonny Styles. “Without hesitation.”

The Sonny Styles Scouting Consensus: “Without Hesitation”

During his appearance on Fireside Giants, Stapleton shared with me the information he dug up regarding the Giants’ interest in Styles:

“I met up with three different scouts, and I just asked them, ‘Who’s the most impressive player you’ve seen so far?’ And without hesitation, [they said] ‘Sonny Styles.'”

This sentiment reportedly echoed through the halls of the Giants’ facility as well, as Stapleton told me, “I heard back from some people in the Giants organization who basically said, ‘Yeah man, that kid is special.'”

There is plenty of buzz and excitement surrounding Styles in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. The Giants are firmly among those teams interested in the Ohio State linebacker.

The Giants are Eyeing Ohio State LB Sonny Styles with the 5th-Overall Pick

While Stapleton gave no guarantees that the Giants will be selecting Styles in this year’s draft, he made it clear that Styles is in play with the fifth-overall pick.

“I’ve heard that before with different players. We always hear it. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to draft him,” Stapleton explained. “It also doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to have the opportunity to draft him.

“But that’s the setup for Sonny Styles. And I do think he is clearly in play at No. 5.”

Styles is among several Ohio State Buckeyes who Stapleton believes will be in play with the fifth-overall pick. Safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate could also be top options.

Styles is a Top Prospect in this Draft Class

What makes Styles such a perfect fit for the 2026 Giants is his versatility. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Styles possesses the rare ability to play as a traditional inside linebacker while maintaining the coverage range of a safety hybrid. Styles converted from safety to linebacker during his time at Ohio State.

In 2025, Styles was the heartbeat of the Buckeyes’ defense, racking up 82 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two interceptions while allowing a meager 58.2 passer rating in coverage per PFF. This do-it-all profile aligns perfectly with the Giants’ desire for an aggressive, multi-faceted defense that can cover elite tight ends and erase explosive run plays.

If the Giants are serious about fixing a league-worst run defense, selecting Styles at fifth overall could be the solution.

