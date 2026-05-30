The New York Giants got lucky to draft Tennessee CB Colton Hood at No. 37 overall in this year’s draft. A projected first-round pick, Hood has the talent to make an impact quickly.

That does not mean he is being handed a starting job in May, however, it does mean the Giants have created a cornerback room where the rookie’s path to early playing time feels much more realistic than it usually does for a second-round defensive back.

If Hood’s press-man traits show up quickly once training camp opens, one of the Giants’ most important roster battles could develop faster than expected.

Hood is already making the right impression

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The Giants officially signed Hood to his rookie contract after selecting him with the 37th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He has been a standout performer throughout rookie minicamp and OTAs, jumping passes and snagging interceptions.

Early flashes like that do not win a job by themselves, but they do put pressure on the veterans ahead of him as training camp nears.

Harbaugh also made it clear what he liked about the rookie. “Hood, loved him in press,” Harbaugh told reporters after practice, according to Giants.com.

Hood’s best path to playing time is not complicated. If the Giants want to lean into a more aggressive coverage identity, they need corners who can survive at the line of scrimmage. Hood was drafted because his athletic profile, competitiveness, and press ability fit that type of defense.

The numbers support the upside

Next Gen Stats viewed Hood as one of the better values on Day 2. The NGS draft model gave him a 76 production score, an 82 athleticism score, and an 82 overall draft score, while noting he was the only cornerback in the class to finish among the top six in production, athleticism, and overall score.

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Hood also had solid college production. He totaled 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery touchdown, one interception touchdown, and eight pass breakups in his lone season at Tennessee in 2025. PFF gave him a 79.2 overall defensive grade for the year.

The Giants are not simply betting on traits. They are betting on a young corner whose testing, production, and early practice work all point in the same direction.

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Cornerback could get uncomfortable

The Giants have enough bodies at cornerback, but that does not mean the depth chart is settled. Paulson Adebo and Greg Newsome II give the room veteran stability. Deonte Banks still has the size and draft pedigree that made him a first-round pick. But Banks has struggled immensely over the last two years and has been pushed down the depth chart. The Giants already created competition by spending a premium pick on Hood.

Hood does not need to become a finished CB1 immediately. He only needs to prove he can handle press assignments, stay competitive at the catch point, and avoid the kinds of mental errors that keep rookies off the field — and that Banks has unfortunately been committing in recent years.

If he does that, the Giants may have no reason to slow-play him. Hood’s job is to make the CB2 decision uncomfortable. If the early minicamp flash carries into padded practices in July, the Giants could enter the season with a rookie corner pushing for a starting job much sooner than the usual developmental timeline suggests.