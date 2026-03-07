The New York Giants are rebuilding their linebacker corps this offseason. They released veteran starter Bobby Okereke this week for $9 million in cap savings, but left a hole in the middle of their defense.

26-year-old Micah McFadden is also a free agent this offseason. He missed the majority of the 2025 season with a foot injury. However, the Giants are interested in re-signing him, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants Interested in Re-Signing LB Micah McFadden

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to Raanan, the Giants would like to bring McFadden back on a one-year, “prove-it” deal. But McFadden is expected to have competition from other teams.

“The Giants are interested in re-signing inside linebacker Micah McFadden. McFadden, who sat out almost all of last season because of a foot injury, could return on a one-year, prove-it deal. But he has multiple suitors,” Raanan reported.

McFadden suffered a foot injury in Week 1 of last season that kept him sidelined for the entire year. The Giants drafted McFadden in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager Joe Schoen’s first of his tenure in New York. Now, he is a homegrown talent they would like to bring back.

Season Team GP/GS Total Tackles TFL Sacks FR/FF PFF Overall PFF Run Def. PFF Pass Rush 2025 NYG 1/1 3 0 0.0 0/0 64.1 65.6 58.2 2024 NYG 14/14 107 8 3.0 1/1 70.2 72.4 68.8 2023 NYG 16/14 101 12 1.0 4/0 72.2 92.7 87.4 2022 NYG 17/7 59 6 2.0 0/1 38.7 40.1 54.2 Career 48/36 270 26 6.0 5/2 — — —

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Re-signing McFadden would likely not cost much. Considering he missed the majority of last season with an injury, he should have a low market value, potentially close to the veteran minimum. In that case, the Giants will probably jump to re-sign him.

McFadden is a young, ascending player who improved his game in every season of his career. He earned a starting spot in 2023 and took a major jump forward in 2024. Losing him for the 2025 season was difficult for the Giants, as their linebacker corps was spread thin.

That should have taught them the value that McFadden brings to the defense, which is likely prompting their interest in re-signing him. McFadden could be a starting linebacker in this defense again next season, paired with a newcomer from the top of the market or the NFL Draft.