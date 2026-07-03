The Giants do not need a cute explanation for why they paid Tremaine Edmunds. Their run defense was too easy to bully last season, and at some point a team has to stop writing essays about toughness and start adding actual size.

Tremaine Edmunds gives them a 6-foot-4, 251-pound linebacker with range, experience, and 900 career tackles on his ledger. He is not the flashiest addition from the offseason. He might be one of the most practical.

New York’s run defense ranked near the bottom of the league last season, and it showed. Too many backs got downhill before contact, too many second-level fits looked late, and too many games turned into the same slow bleed. Edmunds was signed to make that feel less embarrassing.

The Giants bought size and patience

Edmunds is not here to be a superhero, which is probably a good thing. The Giants need him to line people up, close space, and make routine tackles look routine again.

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes (46) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) participate in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sounds boring until you watch a defense spend three months getting gashed on early downs. The quickest way to waste Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is to keep putting them in second-and-4 because the interior and linebackers did not hold up.

Edmunds helps with that. D.J. Reader helps with that. Arvell Reese can help with that if the rookie speed translates. The whole plan is pretty obvious: stop giving teams free rushing lanes, then let the edge talent hunt.

Tremaine Edmunds has to make the Giants calmer

The Giants still have linebacker questions. Micah McFadden is fighting for his role, Reese has to earn snaps, and the depth chart is not exactly a finished product.

Edmunds gives them a cleaner starting point. He has seen enough football to keep the defense from panicking, and his body type alone changes the middle of the field. Sometimes that is the whole appeal.

If the Giants’ defense looks meaner early, Burns and Carter will get the headlines. Edmunds might be the reason the whole front finally gets to play on its own terms.