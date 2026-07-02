Marcus Mbow played 325 offensive snaps as a rookie fifth-round pick, started games at both tackle spots, and gave the Giants a developmental lineman worth keeping. His path to a bigger role runs straight through the position flexibility he brought from Purdue.

For the first time in years, the Giants have real offensive line depth, and Mbow is the swing piece that makes it interesting. He is the top reserve across a rebuilt front, and a strong summer at the Greenbrier could push him into the interior competition.

What Mbow showed as a rookie

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Mbow appeared in 13 games, made three starts with two at left tackle and one at right tackle, and held up well enough for a fifth-rounder pressed into early duty. His preseason debut against Buffalo drew steal-of-the-draft buzz, and the film backed up the athletic traits that made Purdue’s line go.

Marcus Mbow (2025 rookie) Total Games played 13 Offensive snaps 325 Starts 3 (2 LT, 1 RT) PFF overall grade 54.0 (79th of 89 tackles)

That 54.0 PFF grade ranked near the bottom among qualified tackles, which is the honest read on a rookie thrown into the fire. The tools are real, and the technique is a work in progress, and the Giants have every reason to keep developing a 22-year-old with his movement skills.

The versatility that makes him valuable

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Mbow played guard and tackle in college with some minimal experience at center; that versatility is the trait the Giants covet most about him. A lineman who can back up all five spots is worth a roster spot on his own, and the coaching staff has floated tapping his interior experience rather than leaving him strictly at swing tackle. That flexibility is how a Day 3 pick turns into a long-term answer.

The path to snaps is narrow but real

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The projected starting five is fairly set, with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor at the tackles, John Michael Schmitz at center, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, and first-round pick Francis Mauigoa working in at right guard. Mbow profiles as the sixth man rather than a Week 1 starter, and his cleanest route to the field is an interior job or an injury on a line that leaned on its depth last season.

Why the Giants should find him a spot

Mbow is a cheap, versatile lineman with starter traits and three seasons of team control left, the kind of developmental piece the Giants have rarely had up front. He does not have to win a starting job in July to earn his place on this roster. He just has to keep proving he can play four positions well, and the snaps will follow.