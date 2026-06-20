The NY Giants did not draft Colton Hood at No. 37 to stash him behind the curtain for a year. They took him because the traits fit what this defense wants to become.

Colton Hood arrived with a clean outside-corner profile: press ability, recovery speed, and enough physicality to make life annoying at the line. The college production backs up the eye test too, with three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, and only one touchdown allowed across his college career.

The spring buzz matters because the Giants need competition at cornerback to be real. Deonte Banks is trying to rebound, Greg Newsome II gives them a veteran option, and Hood is the young piece with the most room to force a larger role faster than expected.

The Giants might not slow-play the rookie

There is no need to hand Hood a starting job in June. That would be silly. The better path is letting him keep pressing the room through training camp and making the staff decide whether his coverage temperament is too useful to park.

Hood’s appeal is not complicated. He can challenge receivers early in the route, play through the catch point, and bring a more physical edge to a cornerback group that needed a reset. Rookie corners get tested, but the Giants drafted him because he has answers for that kind of fight.

A real camp battle would help everyone

Banks should not be comfortable. Newsome should not be handed anything. Hood should have to earn every first-team rep, because that is how the Giants find out whether their second-round investment is depth for now or a real lineup threat.

If Hood carries the spring flashes into padded work, the Giants may have a more interesting cornerback decision than expected. For a defense trying to get tougher and less passive, that is a good problem to have before the games start counting.