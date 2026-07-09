The Giants open camp at the Greenbrier without the best interior defender they have had in a decade. They traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft, a one-for-one swap that returned premium capital and wiped a rising cap number off the books.

Rather than reinvest that pick in the trenches, Joe Schoen rebuilt the interior through a committee of veterans signed to short, cheap deals. Dennard Wilson’s base 3-4 now runs its front without a bankable every-down force inside, and that interior will decide whether the trade looks shrewd or short-sighted.

What Actually Left the Building

Lawrence’s 2025 sack total dropped to zero, but the tape underneath it was not the collapse the box score implies. He earned a 75.6 overall PFF grade, ninth among 134 qualified interior linemen, and his 84.5 pass-rush grade ranked seventh at the position on the strength of 34 total pressures across 17 starts, per PFF. The pressures came without the finishes, which is how a disruptive lineman posts a goose egg in the sack column.

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That context is what makes the trade a front-office bet rather than a salary dump. The Giants sold a 28-year-old on name value and pressure production while the cap number climbed, banked the No. 10 pick, and dared the rest of the room to absorb the snaps. Selling a top-10 graded interior lineman is a real gamble even when the sack number invites it.

Interior DT, 2025 Starts Sacks Production of note Dexter Lawrence (NYG, now CIN) 17 0 34 pressures, 75.6 PFF (9th among IDL) DJ Reader (DET, now NYG) 17 0 28 tackles, run-down anchor

The DJ Reader Bet

Reader anchors the nose on a two-year, $12.5 million deal that carries just a $4.5 million cap hit in 2026. The Giants are paying a fraction of Lawrence’s number for a 31-year-old run-stuffer with 138 career games and 12.5 career sacks, a plug-the-middle veteran who fits Wilson’s two-gap fronts.

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Reader produced zero sacks and 28 tackles across 17 starts for Detroit in 2025, a down year that tracks with his age and mileage. He is a run-down anchor, not a pass-rush replacement, which means the interior pressure Lawrence generated has to come from somewhere else on the roster. The risk sits in that recent tape.

Volume Over a Star

The rest of the interior is a stack of one- and two-year fliers built to survive on depth. Shelby Harris and Zacch Pickens joined as veteran rotation pieces at defensive end in the 3-4, EDGE/IDL Chauncey Golston returns off his 2025 signing, and Leki Fotu adds nose-tackle bulk behind Reader. The plan is snaps by committee rather than a bankable every-down force, and none of these names project as a 34-pressure disruptor.

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Darius Alexander, the 2025 third-round pick, enters Year 2 as the interior lineman with the most developmental runway on the roster, and he is the one swing for real upside in the group. The Giants need his progression to give the front a rusher who can win one-on-one from the inside. Sixth-round rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis rounds out the nose depth. Reader and Alexander are the two names that carry the plan.

The Bet the Giants Made

The Giants turned a 28-year-old star into a top-10 pick and cap flexibility, then rebuilt the middle with a run-stuffing anchor, a pile of veteran fliers, and a second-year hopeful. The interior will hold up against the run and stay cheap. The open question is pass rush, because trading a lineman who generated 34 pressures and replacing him with volume only works if Alexander pops or Wilson’s blitz packages manufacture the heat from elsewhere. Get that part wrong and the No. 10 pick had better be worth it.