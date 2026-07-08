The 7.5-win number might feel disrespectful to Giants fans who are already talking themselves into a John Harbaugh heater.

It is also pretty fair. The Giants won seven games total across the last two seasons, and Big Blue View noted that the current FanDuel line sits at 7.5 wins in Harbaugh’s first year. The market is asking for proof, which is annoying for fans but hard to argue with.

The funny part is that the fan base is more optimistic than the number. In a Big Blue View poll, 63 percent of voters landed between seven and nine wins, while another 19 percent picked 10 or more. I get it. Harbaugh plus Jaxson Dart is an easier sell than another empty reset.

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Giants have a real but modest bar

Harbaugh raises the floor because his teams usually do not live in the gutter. He made the playoffs 12 times in 18 seasons with Baltimore, had only three losing seasons, and won a Super Bowl. That matters when the Giants have had eight losing seasons in the last nine years.

Still, nobody should act like this roster is one clean month from becoming the Patriots’ 2025 turnaround. Dart has to grow, Malik Nabers has to get right, the defensive interior has to survive without Dexter Lawrence, and the cornerback room has to look as good in real games as it does in July arguments.

Eight wins would not be some embarrassing half-step. Around here, that would be evidence of adult football again. The Giants need fewer games that feel dead by halftime and more weeks where the quarterback looks like the best reason to keep watching.

Jaxson Dart decides the Giants number

Dart’s rookie season gave everyone enough to dream on: 2,272 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns, and nine rushing scores. The next step is turning the fun parts into steadier football.

If Dart makes that jump, 7.5 wins might look too low by November. If he stalls, Harbaugh can organize the building all he wants and still run into the same old ceiling. The line is fair because the Giants have improved, but they still have to stop asking July to do September’s job.