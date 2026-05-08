A training camp battle is brewing for the New York Giants’ CB2 role. After signing former first-round pick Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $10 million “prove-it” deal in March, the Giants doubled down by spending the 37th overall pick on Tennessee standout Colton Hood. Once training camp kicks off this summer, the CB2 job will be up for grabs.

The Veteran’s “Prove-It” Campaign

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Greg Newsome II arrives in New York as a high-upside gamble following a turbulent 2025 season split between Cleveland and Jacksonville. While he brought a veteran presence to the Jaguars’ playoff push, Newsome’s efficiency took a hit, as he allowed a 107.2 passer rating in coverage and finished the year with a modest 55.4 PFF defensive grade.

However, the Giants are betting on the version of Newsome that recorded 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2023, rather than the one who struggled last fall. But the Giants are restructuring their defense to emphasize press coverage, which should create a schematic alignment for Newsome. But the leash will be short if he doesn’t perform.

Could Colton Hood Steal the CB2 Job?

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The threat to Newsome’s starting job is Colton Hood, a player who embodies the pitbull mentality John Harbaugh has championed. Hood was lockdown in his lone season at Tennessee, racking up 50 tackles, eight pass breakups, and a touchdown en route to All-SEC honors.

What makes Hood such a dangerous competitor to Newsome is his elite athleticism. He posted a 40.5-inch vertical and a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that athleticism shows up consistently on his tape.

Harbaugh’s defense requires corners who can survive on an island, and Hood’s 37th overall selection signals that the front office views him as a foundational piece rather than a developmental project.

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Who Will be the Giants’ CB2?

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The winner of this position battle will ultimately be determined by who best masters the aggressive, press coverage schemes that will be introduced by new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Newsome brings the technical nuance and NFL experience that can be vital, while Hood offers the raw, press-man physicality and ball-hawking instincts.

With Newsome entering a contract year and Hood looking to justify his high second-round billing, the Giants have successfully created a “win-win” scenario. If Newsome thrives, they have a lockdown veteran; if Hood wins out, they have a cost-controlled star in the making.