The Giants do not need to make the Paulson Adebo discussion harder than it has to be. Put him where he is comfortable and let the rest of the corner room fight around that.

Adebo’s best home appears to be left cornerback, and the recent snap breakdown backs up why forcing movement across the formation can get messy. Some defensive backs handle side changes fine. Others lose a beat with footwork, spacing, and the first few steps out of press.

For a Giants secondary with several moving pieces, that should matter. They paid Adebo to be a reliable outside corner. The easiest path is to stop turning him into a weekly experiment.

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Giants have enough right-side options

Deonte Banks has spent most of his best football on the right side. As a rookie, he played 600 snaps at right cornerback and 123 on the left. The split moved around after that, but the comfort level seems pretty obvious.

Greg Newsome II has also played plenty on the right, including 669 snaps there last season compared to only 62 on the left. Colton Hood brings more flexibility, at least on paper, which gives the Giants one younger piece who can bounce around if needed.

The point is simple. The Giants do not have to make Adebo adapt if everyone else already gives them enough room to build the alignment. Let Adebo live on the left, then let Banks, Newsome, and Hood sort out the other jobs.

Paulson Adebo can settle the Giants’ corner group

The Giants still need answers at cornerback. Banks has to regain trust, Newsome has to prove the change of scenery helped, and Hood has to show he is ready for real NFL snaps.

Adebo should be the stable piece in that group. Keep his job clean, let him play aggressive football, and stop asking him to solve every matchup problem by himself. Sometimes the smart move is boring. For this secondary, boring would be welcome.