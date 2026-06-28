The funniest Giants twist might be that the least glamorous part of the offense is the one keeping the whole thing from feeling fake.

The Giants have spent years making the offensive line feel like a weekly group project gone wrong. Now it might actually be one of the cleaner reasons to believe the Jaxson Dart experiment can breathe.

The latest position-room optimism starts up front. Andrew Thomas gives the Giants an All-Pro caliber left tackle, Francis Mauigoa brings first-round force at right guard, John Michael Schmitz Jr. has three years of center experience, and the veteran pieces around them make the group feel more adult than desperate.

Andrew Thomas speaks during Giants OTAs. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Giants can finally build from the front

I know offensive-line optimism is not exactly parade material. Nobody is rushing to buy a left-guard jersey because the depth chart looks tidy in June. Still, this matters more than the fun stuff.

Dart cannot develop if every Sunday turns into a survival drill. The run game cannot help him if first down is constantly second-and-11 with a holding flag attached. John Harbaugh can preach identity all summer, but the line has to make that identity more than a slogan.

The Giants have flash elsewhere. Malik Nabers is the big offensive piece if healthy, and the backfield has its own messy little debate. None of that works if the pocket keeps collapsing before the play even gets interesting.

Andrew Thomas makes the Giants plan less fragile

Thomas is the difference between hope and structure. When your best lineman is a real left tackle, the rest of the operation starts from a better place. Mauigoa can settle into guard, Schmitz can keep growing, and the offense can stop treating every protection call like a crisis.

There are still ways for this to wobble. Injuries can ruin the prettiest June depth chart in about eight seconds, young players can stall, and veterans can age fast. We all know the drill.

But for once, the Giants are not selling offensive-line hope built entirely on vibes. They have actual pieces, actual roles, and one boring strength that might give Dart the one thing every young quarterback needs: a fair chance to look normal.