The Giants moved on from the best defensive player they have developed in a decade, shipping Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati for the No. 10 overall pick. Then they declined to spend premium dollars replacing him.

What sat behind that decision is a defensive front built on volume and value rather than a single star. General manager Joe Schoen used both top-10 picks elsewhere, signed two veterans on bargain deals, and handed a second-year player the keys to the interior. The plan to fill a four-time Pro Bowl void runs through a committee that costs less combined than Lawrence’s old cap number.

The Front Office Replaced a Star With a Receipt

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Lawrence was scheduled to count nearly $27 million against the cap in 2026, and rather than carry that figure or negotiate the extension he wanted, the Giants converted him into the tenth pick, which became Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. The interior of the defense got reinforced separately, and on a budget.

DJ Reader signed a two-year deal worth $12.5 million with a $4.5 million cap hit in 2026. Shelby Harris was signed on a one-year contract worth just $3 million. Two starting-caliber linemen for a combined first-year cost below $8 million is the kind of math a front office runs when it has decided that depth and scheme matter more than a marquee name. The bet is explicit: Dennard Wilson’s gap-clogging front does not need a $27 million anchor to function.

What Reader and Harris Actually Bring

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Reader started every game he played for Detroit in 2025 and finished as the 30th-ranked interior defender out of 134 qualifiers at PFF, with a 68.5 overall grade. He logged 51 tackles, three sacks, and 12 quarterback hits while playing roughly 53 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps as a run-stuffing nose tackle. At 32, he is the closest thing the Giants have to a plug-and-play answer in the middle.

Harris brings a different profile at 34, heading into an age-35 season. He posted a 61.9 PFF grade across 510 snaps for Cleveland in 2025, ranking 28th among interior linemen in run defense at 64.4, and his career ledger includes 28.5 sacks and 40 passes defensed over 146 games. Neither veteran is a pressure machine, and that is the point. The Giants are buying snaps, run fits, and a rotation that keeps Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux one-on-one matchups intact off the edge.

Player (2026 age) 2025 Team PFF Grade Sacks / Pressures DJ Reader (32) Lions 68.5 3.0 / 20 Shelby Harris (34) Browns 61.9 2.0 / 19 Darius Alexander (24) Giants 42.9 3.5 / 15

Darius Alexander Is the Swing Vote

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The most important name in the group is the one with the fewest career snaps. Alexander, the 65th pick in 2025, played 395 defensive snaps as a rookie and saved his best for the finish, recording 3.0 of his 3.5 sacks over the final six games. His path to the starting three-technique role is now clear with Lawrence gone, and his pass-rush flashes give the front a ceiling the veterans do not.

Alexander’s 30.3 PFF run-defense grade ranked 130th of 134 interior defenders, the kind of number that gets exposed quickly once offenses know the All-Pro who used to draw double teams is in Cincinnati. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds with 4.95 speed, he fits the physical profile John Harbaugh leaned on in Baltimore. Whether he turns into a three-down player decides how well the whole plan holds. The run defense is the problem that has to get solved.

The Math Behind the Gamble

Lawrence was a top-10 interior defender even in a down 2025, posting a 75.6 PFF grade and 34 total pressures while commanding constant attention inside. Replacing that with a 32-year-old run-stuffer, a 34-year-old rotational piece, and an unproven second-year player is a clear downgrade in peak talent, and the Giants know it. They decided the snaps Lawrence soaked up are worth more redistributed across cheaper bodies and reinvested at edge, tackle, and corner.

The pass rush is loaded, and the linebacker room got overhauled with Arvell Reese at No. 5 and free-agent Tremaine Edmunds. That supporting cast is good enough to absorb the experiment inside. If Reader holds the point of attack and Alexander makes the Year 2 leap, the Giants will have turned one expensive star into a deeper, younger, cheaper front. If the run defense cracks, this is the move that defines Schoen’s offseason for the wrong reasons.