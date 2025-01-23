Giants star wide receiver named a finalist for top rookie honor

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers was nothing short of sensational for the New York Giants in 2024. As a result, the NFL has placed him in elite company to vie for a major end-of-season award.

The Giants gave a shout-out to their standout pass-catcher on X on Thursday morning for being named a finalist for the 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Giants: Malik Nabers had a groundbreaking rookie season

Nabers reached unprecedented heights for Big Blue last season. The LSU product amassed 1,204 receiving yards. He set the Giants’ rookie record for receptions with 109 and also recorded seven touchdowns. Nabers’ 64.1 percent catch rate proved him to be a reliable target.

While Nabers’ numbers were historic, he’ll have some stiff competition to ward off for the award. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported the other finalists that the 21-year-old will have to fend off for top honors:

“WR Malik Nabers is a finalist for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year along with Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers, Bo Nix and Brian Thomas Jr.,” Ranaan published on X on Thursday morning.

Nabers has elite company to beat out for Offensive ROY

Bowers finished with three more receptions (112) than the Louisiana native, which ranked No. 3 overall in the entire NFL. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards with 1,194 REC yards, falling just 10 yards short of the Giants stud. The fact that he also had to juggle offensive blocking duties for the Las Vegas Raiders strengthens his case.

Nabers’ college teammate Jayden Daniels quarterbacked the Giants’ NFC East rivals in the Washington Commanders to a 12-5 record and sported 3,568 passing yards with a strong 25-9 TD-INT ratio. Nix also played outstandingly under center for the Denver Broncos, going for 3,775 passing yards and a 29-12 TD-INT ratio.

Rounding out that bunch is another one of Nabers’ former LSU teammates in Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Thomas Jr. The talented pass-catcher actually outdid Nabers with 1,282 receiving yards, 10 REC TDs and a stellar 14.7 yards per reception. Nabers will hope to get the edge over all of those worthy young contributors.