NFL Network suggests Giants trade for superstar cornerback

Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were named a “trade fit” for superstar CB Jalen Ramsey recently by NFL Network. The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly had trade talks surrounding Ramsey following a disappointing 2022 season. It is “very likely” Ramsey is dealt in the coming weeks and the Giants, who are in need of talent in the secondary, could be a landing spot for the three-time First-Team All-Pro.

Could the Giants trade for Jalen Ramsey?

While listing Jalen Ramsey’s top trade fits this offseason, NFL Network’s Adam Schein put the Giants second on his list. “His play and attitude would go over brilliantly in New York,” Schein explains.” And I think the versatile playmaker would flourish under aggressive defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.”

Ramsey would be a perfect fit in Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme that relies on physicality from the cornerback position. Jalen Ramsey is one of the most physical outside cornerbacks in the NFL and, as Schein describes, he is a “stud cover man who’d give the G-Men swagger.”

The barrier to acquiring Ramsey, however, is his monstrous contract and cap hit. Ramsey is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20 million per year and the Rams are determined to get this deal off their books. The Giants would inherit a contract with a $26.7 million cap hit in 2024 by trading for Ramsey.

The Giants do, however, have the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL entering this offseason and the second-most effective salary cap space in the league between now and 2024 (PFF). The Giants could fit Ramsey under the cap, but keeping in mind the upcoming extensions that New York has to sign, it is unlikely the team spends big on any free agents or trade pieces.

New York is in active negotiations with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley who are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Giants also have players like Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, and Xavier McKinney who will be due for extensions soon. It is unlikely that New York could afford to pay all of its in-house talents while also adding Jalen Ramsey’s massive contract to the books.

Ramsey is 28 years old and coming off of a 2022 season in which he started all 17 games for Los Angeles, putting up four interceptions and career-highs in passes defended (18) and combined tackles (88). Despite getting up there in age, Ramsey is still at the top of his game and is still one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks.

If the Giants were to pull off a blockbuster trade to bring Jalen Ramsey to New York, he would play alongside CB Adoree’ Jackson. In 2022, Jackson proved to be a capable CB1 in Martindale’s defense. However, the Giants’ need for a second outside cornerback was on full display. A duo of Ramsey and Jackson would be one of the very best in the NFL.