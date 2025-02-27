Giants met with exciting Ohio State pass rusher at NFL Scouting Combine

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a lasting impression on Ohio State pass rusher Jack Sawyer at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Jack Sawyer raves over Giants meeting at Combine

Per SNY’s John Flanigan, Sawyer had this to say about his meeting with the Giants:

“I really liked their meeting,” Sawyer told reporters Wednesday. “It was really good. [Brian] Daboll and those guys do a really good job over there. They’re a great team and they’ve had some really successful seasons. They’ll have good seasons in the future too.”

Sawyer is a projected late-1st rounder for Giants to mull

The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has Sawyer going as high as No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers down to No. 28 overall to the Detroit Lions in his mock drafts. The 6-5 talent is widely regarded to be a late first-round to early second-round selection come draft day.

Sawyer registered nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 2024 for the Buckeyes. Should his football IQ, maturity and leadership qualities have rubbed off on the Giants’ front office, he could be entertained once they go on the clock in Round 2.