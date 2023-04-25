New York Giants: What is Isaiah Hodgins’ ceiling in the WR corps?

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have revamped their offensive skill positions this offseason. The team added new playmakers in TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell, loading up this offense to give Daniel Jones the weaponry necessary to succeed in 2023. But amidst the new additions are a few holdovers, including the 2022 mid-season acquisition Isaiah Hodgins.

After being claimed by the Giants off waivers midway through the 2022 season, Hodgins immediately established himself as one of New York’s top receivers. But in the offense’s new, rebuilt receiving corps, what is Hodgins’ ceiling in 2023? Could he be the team’s WR1?

What is Isaiah Hodgins’ ceiling in the Giants’ new WR corps?

Isaiah Hodgins currently fits in as the Giants’ x-receiver in their projected offensive lineup:

X WR: Isaiah Hodgins

Z WR: Darius Slayton

SLWR: Wan’Dale Robinson & Parris Campbell

TE: Darren Waller & Daniel Bellinger

But this projected lineup could change after this weekend’s upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. New York has expressed significant interest in the draft class’s top wide receiver prospects. A first-round wideout would undoubtedly be injected into the starting lineup, potentially eating away at Hodgins’ playing time.

However, as things currently stand, Hodgins has the potential to be the Giants’ WR1 in their current lineup. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout gave Jones the perimeter receiver he was missing last season. In eight regular season games with Big Blue, Hodgins totaled 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

Hodgins’ signature performance came during the Giants’ Wild Card Round victory over the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, Hodgins led the Giants with eight receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. This game displayed Hodgins’ ability to compete at the highest level and be a viable receiving option for New York’s offense.

ISAIAH HODGINS CANNOT BE STOPPED!! Giants score back-to-back TDs, Jones with an absolute STRIKE! #NYG pic.twitter.com/GqzV9Q55do — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) January 15, 2023

However, his following performance against the Eagles in the Divisional Round exposed Hodgins’ ceiling. Hodgins totaled just one reception for three yards in that game.

While he may be a solid and dependable wideout, Hodgins is not likely to establish himself as a high-volume, top-tier receiver. But once the Giants find that WR1, Hodgins could perfectly execute the WR2 role on the outside.