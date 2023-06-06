New York Giants: Standouts from OTA No. 7

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws to wide receiver Darren Waller (12) during organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants held their seventh practice of OTAs on Monday, inching closer to the start of mandatory minicamp. For the first six practices of OTAs, the offense had consistently gotten the better of the defense, rarely turning the ball over and frequently putting the ball in the end zone. At OTA No. 7, however, it was the defense that stood out with the most noteworthy performers.

Noteworthy performers from the New York Giants’ Day 7 of OTAs include:

1. CB Darnay Holmes

Fourth-year CB Darnay Holmes is fighting for the starting nickel corner job as New York’s defensive backfield has become crowded this offseason. Holmes took a step in the right direction on Monday, hauling in an interception.

Per Giants.com, Holmes brought in “a bobbled ball” and showed “excellent concentration” to secure the pick. Holmes played in 15 games and made two starts for the Giants in 2022. He is looking to maintain his position on the team this year despite competition from the likes of Aaron Robinson and Cor’Dale Flott.

2. LB Bobby Okereke

Bobby Okereke, one of New York’s big-ticket acquisitions this offseason, “once again displayed his ability in coverage” at OTA No. 7 breaking up two passes over the middle of the field.

In an interview with Fireside Giants last month, Okereke listed his coverage skills as one of the top attributes of his game.

I’m a fast, physical, sidelined, sidelined linebacker. I’m great in man coverage. I’m great in zone coverage. Bobby Okereke via Fireside Giants

3. LB Micah McFadden

Okereke was not the only linebacker making plays on Monday. Second-year LB Micah McFadden also got his hands on the football, hauling in an interception on “a short pass just beyond the line of scrimmage.”

McFadden, who started seven games and played in all 17 as a rookie last season, is looking to snag the second starting linebacker job alongside Okereke this offseason. He will be fending off fellow draftmate Darrian Beavers in the summer competition.

Other standout players from OTA No. 7

Daniel Jones once again had a solid day of practice, tossing touchdowns to Isaiah Hodgins, Darren Waller (twice), Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Darius Slayton. Jones has been surgical at OTAs, consistently producing explosive plays and putting points on the board during team drills.

Kalil Pimpleton continued his strong summer, catching two touchdown passes from Tyrod Taylor on Monday. Taylor also connected with WRs Jamison Crowder and Collin Johnson for two touchdowns a piece.

It was a sunny Monday afternoon with perfect football weather for the Giants to practice in. They will be back at it on Tuesday for OTA No. 8; just three practices away from the start of mandatory minicamp.