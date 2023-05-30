New York Giants: Standouts from OTA No. 4

Oct 7,, 2022; Thundridge, United Kingdom; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball as offensive coordinator Mike Kafka watches during practice at Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants held their fourth practice of OTAs on Tuesday, their first of three practices scheduled this week. The offense once again put on an impressive display, continuing a trend from last week.

Noteworthy performers from the New York Giants’ Day 4 of OTAs include:

1. WR Isaiah Hodgins

2023 breakout candidate Isaiah Hodgins had a productive practice on Tuesday, hauling in a red zone touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. The Giants are confident in Hodgins after he burst onto the scene midway through the 2022 regular season. Hodgins quickly established himself as one of Jones’ favorite targets and is looking to expand his role as one of New York’s starting receivers this season.

2. WR Jalin Hyatt

Third-round rookie Jalin Hyatt once again turned heads at practice, scoring two touchdowns, including the walk-off score to end practice on Tuesday. The rookie out of Tennessee has been standing out at practice and could have his elite speed utilized in Big Blue’s offense early and often.

3. CB Deonte Banks

With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Giants selected CB Deonte Banks out of Maryland. The physical defensive back broke up a pass at Tuesday’s practice.

Recap of OTA No. 4

The Giants’ offense kept the ball clean again on Tuesday, marking their third practice in a row without committing a turnover. It is exciting to see so many young players, like Hyatt and Banks, already standing out and making an impact at practice.

New York has two more practices scheduled this week: one on Wednesday and one on Friday. They then have remaining practices on June 5-6, and June 8-9, before kicking off the mandatory minicamp on June 13-15.