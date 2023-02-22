New York Giants: One underrated wide receiver prospect to target in the 2023 NFL Draft

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RANK 1 Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

In his latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has the New York Giants selecting WR Jalin Hyatt with the 25th pick in the draft. Hyatt is an underrated wide receiver prospect out of Tennessee that the Giants could target at the back of the first round if the top prospects are already off the board.

New York Giants could target Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt in the draft

Jalin Hyatt is an explosive, touchdown-scoring machine of a slot receiver. He totaled 12 receiving touchdowns out of the slot in 2022, which led all wide receivers in college football (PFF). Hyatt put up 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 total touchdowns for Tennessee this season. The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout then declared for the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the class’s top receiving prospects.

Hyatt is a big play waiting to happen. Over 50% of his receiving yards in 2022 were accumulated on go routes, according to PFF. The Giants are in need of an explosive wide receiver with the speed and deep-play ability to stretch the field. Jalin Hyatt fits the bill perfectly.

According to The Draft Network, “Hyatt has the makings of an impact weapon at the next level that is a math-changer for his offense given the attention his skill set demands and how it can impact spacing.”

Hyatt seems like a great fit for the New York Giants. Meanwhile, Big Blue has reportedly been scouting Hyatt’s college quarterback “extensively.” The Giants could potentially draft Jalin Hyatt early and pair him with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker later in the draft as a developmental prospect.

The Hendon Hooker ?? Jalin Hyatt connection was simply unstoppable for @Vol_Football against Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ySuNIZARHs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 16, 2022

Despite his explosive skillset and deep-receiving abilities, Jalin Hyatt is not without his flaws. “While he may not project as a high-volume No. 1 target, he should be a dynamic No. 2 that makes the No. 1 even better,” says Joe Marino of The Draft Network. Hyatt has a slender build combined with just one year of production in college and a limited route tree that needs time to develop.

Jalin Hyatt ranked in the 99th percentile in separation and separation vs. single coverage in 2022, per PFF. The Tennessee prospect is lightning-quick and has the speed to take the top off a defense. The Giants could inject Hyatt into their offense and instantly upgrade their speed and big-play abilities with his unique and explosive skillset.