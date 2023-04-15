New York Giants ‘locked onto’ NFL Draft’s top center prospect

Mar 5, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a need to address in the middle of their offensive line. After Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates left in free agency this offseason, a massive hole opened up at the center position. As Big Blue gears up for the 2023 NFL Draft, they are reportedly doing their research on the draft class’s top center prospects.

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Giants are “locked onto” Minnesota center prospect John Michael-Schmitz. Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson privately worked Schmitz out and the team recently had the top iOL prospect in for an official 30 visit. Michael-Schmitz could be a top target for the Giants with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the draft.

What could John Michael-Schmitz bring to the New York Giants?

John Michael-Schmitz is widely considered to be the top center in this year’s draft class. According to Pro Football Focus, Schmitz was the highest-graded center in collegiate football in 2022, posting a 92.4 overall PFF grade.

There’s little question that Michael Schmitz has the frame and the IQ to play center in the NFL when you watch him on tape—he’s a large-bodied center who wins in a number of different ways. Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network

Schmitz is a 6-foot-3, 301-pound center with a “sturdy build” that “offers a strong anchor in protection,” as described by Kyle Crabbs. During his collegiate career with Minnesota, Schmitz was a stalworth as a pass-blocker. According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, Schmitz allowed just one sack over nearly 2,500 career snaps in college.

If the Giants were to draft Schmitz, he could be a day-one starter on their offensive line and fill a huge need at the center position. While Schmitz’s current draft projection lands him in the second round, increasing demand and interest in the top center could make him a late first-round draft pick. If the New York Giants are truly “locked onto” John Michael-Schmitz, they may need to pounce at the opportunity to draft him with the 25th overall pick in the draft.