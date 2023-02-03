New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans

The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”

Joe Schoen discusses Giants’ offseason plans

The 2023 Senior Bowl is underway and Joe Schoen is there, scouting prospects in preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Giants hold the 25th pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

“The good thing is this is Senior Bowl. There’s a lot of good players down here. It’s a good opportunity to see players compete against others – good-on-good. The team periods are hard when you’re watching live. You’ve just got to focus in on a couple of guys during the day that you’re interested in and get a good feel for them.” Joe Schoen via Giants.com

The Giants are operating as a cohesive unit this year with their full coaching and scouting staff in place. “We’re all on the same page in terms of what we’re looking for, the process moving forward,” Schoen said via Giants.com. “We’ve now been through a year cycle and have done everything together for 365 days. And everybody knows the expectations. So, I think we’re in much better shape this year.”

In addition to preparing for this year’s draft, Joe Schoen has to prepare for free agency. The Giants have a few key players impending upon free agency this year, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. “With any negotiation, you’ve just got to move closer. And that’s what we’ll try to do next week,” Schoen said of the upcoming negotiations with Barkley.

Joe Schoen said that the Giants are “working on where we want to start” regarding contract negotiations with Daniel Jones. Those conversations “haven’t started yet,” but are likely to begin sooner than later. Schoen has reiterated on more than one occasion that the Giants do plan to extend Daniel Jones and that the team wants him back as their starting quarterback next season.

Negotiations will begin soon for the Giants and their top free agents. Joe Schoen did an excellent job finding talent and building through the draft last offseason as New York earned a winning record for the first time since 2016. Now the Giants will look to build on their success and put together another successful season in 2023.