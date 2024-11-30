New York Giants fighting intense battle for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This season has been a disaster for the New York Giants. In the franchise’s 100th season, the Giants have been making the wrong kind of history. They have been historically bad on both sides of the ball, resulting in a 2-10 record in Week 13 which makes them the first franchise in the NFL eliminated from postseason contention.

All eyes are now on 2025. The Giants’ 2024 season is a lost cause. But they could make a few key moves in the offseason in an effort to hopefully turn things around and get back to winning next year. However, after releasing Daniel Jones midseason, the Giants’ quarterback situation is a mess; one that needs to be resolved as the top priority in the offseason.

At 2-10, the Giants are barrelling toward a top draft pick that could be used to land the team’s next franchise quarterback. However, they are battling intense competition for that top spot — and that top quarterback.

Several teams are in the hunt for the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Along with the Giants are a slew of other disastrous franchises in contention for the first-overall pick in April’s draft. The Giants currently hold the No. 1 overall pick following their Week 13 loss, however, their record (2-10) and strength of schedule (.534) are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams are neck-and-neck for the top pick right now.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following closely behind New York and Las Vegas are the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9), New England Patriots (3-9), Carolina Panthers (3-8), New York Jets (3-8), Tennessee Titans (3-8), and the Cleveland Browns (3-8). With the exception of the Patriots, all of those teams could be competing alongside the Giants in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

The name of the game from here on out will be losing. NFL teams never prioritize losing, even in lost seasons such as this. However, fans may have a different mindset. More losses mean a higher pick and, subsequently, a higher chance of landing a franchise-altering prospect. This puts the Giants in a battle with seven other teams to find out which is the worst and which is most likely to finish with the most losses.

The No. 1 pick could secure the New York Giants’ next franchise quarterback

The last time the Giants drafted a quarterback in the first round was all the way back in 2019 when they selected Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall. That was their first time taking a quarterback in Round 1 since 2004 when they drafted Phillip Rivers and traded him plus some picks for then-rookie and later two-time Super Bowl champion and New York Giants franchise legend Eli Manning.

Big Blue tried hard to draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They negotiated with teams ahead of them in the draft order in an effort to move up and select their next franchise guy. They failed to land that signal-caller, however, and will now be back in the market in 2025. The team has wisely been scouting standout quarterback prospects such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. One of those two quarterbacks could wind up being the first-overall pick in April, possibly walking across the stage to receive a Giants jersey with their name on the back.

Credit: Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have held the first overall pick only twice in the franchise’s 100-year existence, in 1951 and 1965. The odds of that occurring a third time in 2025 seem high at this juncture.

But, alas, drafting the quarterback is just step one. Developing that quarterback and building a team around him is step two, three, and so on. The Giants cannot afford to miss on a quarterback again. Nor can they afford to draft a quarterback and fail to surround him with the pieces necessary to make him successful. Whether they’re taking the first or the last quarterback in the draft, simply drafting that player is just the beginning.