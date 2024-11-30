Giants’ top quarterback target delivers a masterclass performance

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are officially in quarterback evaluation mode, and one name that keeps rising to the top is Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado star and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders has been on the Giants’ radar for months, and after his jaw-dropping performance against Oklahoma State, it’s easy to see why.

Sanders Puts on a Clinic Against Oklahoma State

In what was arguably his most impressive performance of the season, Sanders torched Oklahoma State for 438 yards and five touchdowns, completing 81% of his passes. That kind of accuracy isn’t just a one-game anomaly—it’s indicative of who Sanders is as a player.

Through the 2024 season, Sanders boasts a 73.6% completion rate, one of the best in college football. His ability to hit his targets with precision is a trait that separates him from the pack. Against Oklahoma State, he demonstrated not only pinpoint accuracy but also excellent decision-making, consistently finding open receivers and delivering the ball in stride.

Sanders doesn’t just complete passes; he sets his receivers up for success after the catch. That level of ball placement is something the Giants desperately need after years of inconsistent quarterback play.

However, it’s important to note that Sanders can hold onto the ball for too long at times, which will be an issue at the NFL level.

According to NFL analyst and YouTuber Brett Kollmann, Sanders’ game has some issues that could prove costly at the next level.

Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks… – 110th in play action rate – But still has an average time to throw over three seconds? – And also has a pressure to sack ratio of 18.2%? – And yet is 122nd in ADoT at 8.8? Among FBS quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts of 15+ yards… – 41st in adjusted completion percentage (45.5%) – But is 15th on 15+ yard throws over the middle (59.5%) – And also somehow is 67th on 15+ yard throws outside the numbers? (38.0%)

The context is that Sanders isn’t nearly as efficient throwing the ball deep as he is on shorter concepts that prioritize yards after catch for his receivers. That lack of consistency or effectiveness to layer throws consistently downfield could create some hurdles early in his NFL career.

However, his arm talent is more than capable of adapting to a new scheme. After all, his current offense is an NFL scheme built by Pat Shurmur (former Giants head coach), so his ability to command an offense at the next level shouldn’t be a problem.

Sanders Has Strengths That Should Translate

What makes Sanders appealing is his pocket presence and ability to stay calm under pressure. At 6’2” and 215 pounds, he has the frame to handle the physical demands of the NFL, but it’s his mental game that stands out. Sanders maneuvers the pocket with precision, sidestepping pressure without panicking and keeping his eyes downfield.

His football IQ and field vision allow him to make reads quickly and exploit defensive weaknesses. Even when plays break down, Sanders doesn’t abandon structure to play “hero ball.” Instead, he extends plays just long enough to give his receivers a chance to get open.

The Giants’ QB Evaluation Process

The Giants have sent scouts and key executives, including general manager Joe Schoen, to multiple Colorado games and practices this season. They’ve clearly seen enough to view Sanders as a top prospect for the 2025 draft. His combination of accuracy, poise, and leadership makes him an ideal fit for a team desperately in need of a franchise quarterback.

While the Giants are enamored with Sanders, he’s not the only name on their list. Miami quarterback Cam Ward remains a strong option, and the team has shown plenty of interest in him as well.

How Cam Ward Compares

Ward, the Miami standout, has a different style but offers plenty of upside. He’s thrown for 3,774 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions this season, completing 67.2% of his passes. Ward also brings a strong arm and dynamic playmaking ability, though he occasionally struggles with decision-making under pressure.

The Giants have been thorough in evaluating both quarterbacks, and Ward’s ability to create explosive plays downfield makes him an intriguing option. However, his completion rate and consistency don’t quite match up to Sanders, who seems to have the edge in terms of accuracy and NFL readiness.

Why Sanders Fits the Giants’ Future

The Giants have been stuck in quarterback purgatory for years, and Sanders offers a way out. His elite accuracy—highlighted by that 81% showing against Oklahoma State—is exactly what the team needs to stabilize an offense that has been plagued by inefficiency.

With a young core of playmakers and the potential to rebuild their offensive line, the Giants need a quarterback who can elevate the talent around him. Sanders checks all the boxes, from his ability to distribute the ball with precision to his leadership qualities, which have been evident throughout his collegiate career.

The Decision Looms

As the Giants approach the 2025 draft, Sanders stands out as the kind of quarterback who can transform a franchise. While Ward remains in the conversation, Sanders’ blend of accuracy, pocket poise, and leadership make him the ideal candidate for the Giants to build around.

If his performance against Oklahoma State is any indication, Shedeur Sanders might be exactly what the Giants need to turn the page on a frustrating chapter and finally head in the right direction.