New York Giants: Day 9 training camp standouts

The New York Giants held their ninth practice of training camp on Saturday evening, their fourth practice since putting on the pads on Tuesday. This was the team’s third day of practice in a row as they continue to prepare for their preseason opener on Friday, August 11th.

Top Standouts from Day 9 of New York Giants Training Camp

The offense and defense battled back and forth throughout Saturday’s practice with neither unit clearly beating the other. While the defense made plenty of plays, QB Daniel Jones still led his offense into the end zone during team drills.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants’ defensive line continue to dominate

The Giants are expecting big things out of second-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. He has looked stellar throughout training camp, battling with LT Andrew Thomas during one-on-ones and routinely getting after the quarterback in team drills. He, fellow OLB Azeez Ojulari, and DTs Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams are primed to form one of the best defensive lines in the NFL this season.

According to the practice report on the team website, Thibodeaux recorded “two simulated sacks” while Lawrence tallied a pressure. Thibodeaux also stuffed a run for a loss to stop the first-team offense in its tracks during the competitive team portions of practice.

Williams returned to practice on Saturday after two days of rest. He immediately returned looking like himself, winning his first rep back.

Jalin Hyatt just can’t stop making plays

It was another big practice for rookie WR Jalin Hyatt who has been routinely standing out every day of training camp. He scored another touchdown during team drills as second-team QB Tyrod Taylor perfectly lofted one into the corner of the end zone.

Andrew Thomas is still the man

As the Giants work to reconfigure their offensive line this summer, one of the starting five positions is already locked in. Andrew Thomas, the team’s elite blindside protector, did not lose a rep during 1-on-1s, per the practice report.

On the opposite side of the line, RT Matt Peart played well while filling in for Evan Neal (concussion) and won all three of his reps in 1-on-1s.

The Giants’ preseason schedule

After nine successful days of training camp, the Giants will begin preparing this week to face the Detroit Lions on Friday night. The team’s preseason schedule is as follows:

Week 1 – at Detroit Lions, Friday, August 11, 7 pm EST

Week 2 – vs Carolina Panthers, Friday, August 18, 7 pm EST

Week 3 – vs New York Jets, Saturday, August 26, 6 pm EST