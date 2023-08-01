New York Giants: Day 6 training camp standouts

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants put the pads on for the first time this summer on Tuesday evening as they completed their sixth practice of training camp. The pads add an extra layer of physicality and intensity to practice as the offense and defense continue to battle during team drills.

Top Standouts from Day 6 of New York Giants Training Camp

Training camp is coming to a close as the NFL preseason rapidly approaches. New York has increased the intensity, putting on the pads and rotating players into new positions to spark battles for first-team reps. Cor’Dale Flott nabbed himself an interception today as he battles for the chance to start at the nickel cornerback position. Daniel Jones threw the ball with accuracy and had another strong practice despite constantly being under duress from the Giants’ pass rush.

Tre Hawkins continues to dominate

Rookie sixth-round draft pick Tre Hawkins III is having a stellar training camp. The 6-foot-2 cornerback has stood out at nearly every practice, earning himself some reps with the first team. He made waves on social media once again today after playing tight coverage and breaking up a pass intended for Jeff Smith during one-on-ones.

Jeff Smith vs Tre Hawkins pic.twitter.com/pv2cCuGMfg — The Giant Take Podcast (@TheGiantTakePod) August 1, 2023

“I think he’s earned it,” Brian Daboll said of Hawkins receiving first-team reps. “Every day is an evaluation.”

The defensive line wins the first battle with the pads on

The pads coming on allowed the Giants’ offensive and defensive lines to battle it out for the first time this summer. The defensive line got the better of the offensive, however, sacking Jones a few times and consistently applying pressure to the quarterback.

Rookie center John Michael Schmitz reportedly “held his own” against All-Pro DT Dexter Lawrence during one-on-ones. RT Evan Neal also had some solid reps against EDGE Azeez Ojulari.

The development of the offensive linemen is a point of emphasis for Big Blue this summer. All eyes will be on the Giants’ offensive line for the remainder of training camp now that the pads have come on.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After six successful days of training camp, the Giants will be back at off tomorrow before getting back at it on Thursday morning.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM