New York Giants: Day 3 training camp standouts

The New York Giants have completed their first three practices of training camp with the offense and defense going back and forth each day. There were some big highlights on both sides at Friday’s practice as Big Blue goes into their day off on Saturday with confidence.

Top Standouts from Day 3 of New York Giants Training Camp

Head coach Brian Daboll challenged the offense on Friday, starting their drives off in their own territory. It was an even practice with both the offense and defense making plays. The offense did not find its way into the end zone during the challenging team drills, but it did generate some explosive plays throughout the course of the practice.

Daniel Jones connects on a deep bomb to Darius Slayton

The highlight of Friday’s practice came when Daniel Jones uncorked a deep pass down the right sideline to hit WR Darius Slayton perfectly in stride between two defenders.

This throw from Daniel Jones is absolutely PERFECT ?? pic.twitter.com/mbL4fRqweZ — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) July 29, 2023

Jones and Slayton have been connecting frequently throughout the first few days of camp. The two are continuing to strengthen their chemistry as they work toward the upcoming season.

“I think it just comes from the way that the first year of all of our careers have went. We weren’t draft darlings that went in the first round and were the prettiest girl in class. You kind of have to prove it a little more than other guys but that’s fine. You’ve got to take the stairs sometimes in life (but) that’s alright, you get to the top anyways. I think everybody in our group is talented, I think everybody in our group is capable and all we’ve got to do is go out there and show it.” Darius Slayton on the Giants’ receiving corps

According to the practice report on Giants.com, “There were a few close calls, but the offense was clean for another day in the turnover department.” Jones had another clean, turnover-free practice.

Jalin Hyatt beginning to take big steps forward at Giants training camp

Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt reportedly had his most productive day of practice yet on Friday. He had “a lot of run with the 1st team and made several catches on varying routes,” per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. The third-round draft pick is entering the league with high expectations and unlimited potential. He put that potential on full display, making a tough grab over the middle of the field with Tre Hawkins in coverage during 7-on-7s.

John Michael Schmitz taking first-team reps at center

Rookie second-round pick John Michael Schmitz is expected to be the team’s starting center this season. However, he needs to earn his spot in the starting lineup through training camp and preseason. That process has already begun, though, as Schmitz rotated in at first-team center during Friday’s practice.

Second-year offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu held down the first-team left guard position for the entirety of practice, per Art Stapleton.

Dexter Lawrence picking up right where he left off

After being named a second-team All-Pro in 2022, the Giants made DT Dexter Lawrence one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL this offseason. The 342-pound pass-rusher seems to be picking up right where he left off this summer. According to Art Stapleton, the Giants’ offense tried to triple-team Lawrence during team drills at Friday’s practice. He still got to Daniel Jones and applied pressure on the rep.

Lawrence, Micah McFadden, and Carter Coughlin also had pressures that would have likely turned into sacks, according to the team’s practice report. The pass-rushing department seems to be turning on the heat early at camp.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After three successful days to kick off training camp, the Giants will be off today before getting back at it on Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will put the pads on for Tuesday’s practice.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 29 – NO PRACTICE

Sunday, July 30 – 10:00 AM (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, July 31 – 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM