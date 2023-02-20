New York Giants: Daniel Jones reportedly wants $45M per season

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Daniel Jones contract extension conversation is beginning to spiral out of control with wayward numbers. Recent reports have indicated he could demand $45 million per season from the New York Giants, an egregious number that seems too lofty to be true.

However, Jones made an agent switch over the weekend, heading over to Athletes First, a company representing some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Landing a deal of that magnitude would certainly hurt the Giants’ ability to sign others, but they do have the franchise tag available at about $32 million for the 2023 season.

Preferably, the Giants sign Jones for an average of $35 million per year, which would give them some financial flexibility in the future since they can keep the salary hit low for the first season.

As one source explained it, it’s the latter. Jones wants more than the Giants have offered. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more. According to Mike Florio of PFT.

The New York Giants can not bend over backward for Daniel Jones:

If Jones is truly asking for $45 million, letting him walk may be the more advisable move. Resetting the quarterback window with a draft selection or a bridge quarterback could be a decent alternative for the Giants, allowing them to bolster the team elsewhere and prepare for the insertion of a young passer. However, sticking with their proven commodities and continuing to develop Jones is the ideal scenario, but breaking the bank beyond repair could hurt them more than help them.

Nonetheless, there are conflicting reports regarding his asking price, as the New York Post has him at $38 million per season, a $7 million differential.

Jones’ presence in the huddle in 2023 is really not up for debate in the minds of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Jones will return for a fifth season as the starting quarterback, one way or another. The Giants prefer it to be on a multi-year contract (five years is optimal for the team) that eases the salary-cap hit in 2023 (five years, $190 million is in the ballpark), but the fallback of the franchise tag of $32.4 million for the 2023 season is available, though an option neither side wants to see transpire. Per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Quarterbacks get paid in the NFL, and the Giants refusing his fifth-year option will ultimately come back to bite them in the butt. It is not a surprise to see DJ forcing his hand with leverage, but the Giants could always tag him as a last resort, which would hamper their ability to continue spending this off-season, given the $32 million would be on the books.