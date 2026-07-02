I like Micah McFadden more than I like his depth chart spot. That makes the spot tough for the Giants.

Micah McFadden has already shown he can play real snaps. He had 101 tackles in 2023, then 107 more with three sacks in 2024 before a foot issue wrecked most of his 2025 season.

Now he is back on a one-year deal, but the room is different. Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese are here, Bobby Okereke still matters, and suddenly McFadden is not fighting for a role in a thin group. He is fighting for one in a room with teeth.

The Giants have a crowded linebacker room

That does not mean McFadden is cooked. I hate that kind of lazy read. He is smart, physical, and useful against the run when the Giants let him play downhill.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does mean his margin is smaller. A missed tackle in August will feel heavier. A rough coverage rep will be easier to hold against him. The Giants finally have enough bodies to make the comfortable answer uncomfortable.

The Giants should not toss away useful depth

McFadden is not the shiny name anymore, and maybe that is fine. Teams need players who can survive a messy Sunday, fill in for injuries, and handle dirty downs without needing a weekly sales pitch.

The new staff should make him earn it, and that part is fair. But I would be careful about treating him like a leftover just because the linebacker room got more expensive.

There is still a football player here. The question is whether the Giants have room for him once the depth chart stops being theoretical.