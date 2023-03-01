Mel Kiper Jr. has Giants taking TCU standout WR in revised Mock Draft

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants landed the 2023 NFL Draft class’s best wide receiver in Mel Kiper’s updated mock draft. Kiper had Big Blue selecting Quentin Johnston out of TCU with the 25th overall pick in the first round. Johnston is a fast and physical outside receiver that would instantly elevate the Giants’ offense.

The Giants are looking to bolster their receiving corps this offseason and TCU’s Quentin Johnston would be a big addition. Johnston put up 1,069 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions in 2022. Mel Kiper has Johnston listed as the third-best wide receiver in this draft class, describing him as the exact prospect that the Giants need.

“Johnston is the big, fast and physical receiver they need,” Kiper said. “At 6-foot-4, he is tremendous after the catch, breaking tackles and running for long touchdowns. He understands how to use his frame to high-point the ball in the air. Jones has improved every season, but he has never had a player who can make contested catches like Johnston. Schoen should make this happen in April.”

Quentin Johnston is FAST fast. When he opens his gait up he can absolutely FLY.



This helps him generate wild separation on his stop routes (3rd clip) — the CB has to respect his speed, but he's good enough when sinking his hips to throttle down and change direction well. Nasty. pic.twitter.com/RWREoF3cfz — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 19, 2023

In Kiper’s original mock draft last month, the Giants drafted a different wide receiver prospect. Kiper had Big Blue going with USC’s Jordan Addison prior to his revised mock draft being released on Tuesday.

Quentin Johnston is a freak athlete that might run a 40-yard dash time in under 4.4s at the upcoming 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, Johnston is unlike anything the Giants have in their offense. He is an explosive playmaker with elite speed and strength to outmatch opposing cornerbacks. The New York Giants would be fully solving their problems at wide receiver with the selection of Quentin Johnston.