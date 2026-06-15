John Harbaugh is not treating the Giants’ first training camp under him like a normal summer checkpoint.

The Giants are headed to The Greenbrier in West Virginia late next month, away from the World Cup traffic, construction around the facility, and the usual back-and-forth that comes with staying home. Harbaugh called it a “real opportunity” and a “chance to get locked in,” per Giants.com.

That might sound like coach-speak if the roster were already stable. It is not. This team has a second-year quarterback, a rebuilt receiver room, a heavier defensive front, a new offensive identity, and a staff trying to turn spring ideas into actual September habits.

The Giants need the separation

Dart threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions as a rookie while adding 487 rushing yards and nine scores. The tools are obvious. The next step is command, and command usually comes from repetition that is boring, precise, and daily.

The Greenbrier setup is useful because the Giants are changing scenery and removing excuses at the same time, with no quick drive home, no normal East Rutherford routine, and no half-in, half-out camp feel.

For Dart, that matters. He has to build timing with receivers who are either new, returning from injury, or fighting for roster spots. He has to get comfortable under center, sell the run game, handle play-action footwork, and protect himself better after a rookie year that came with too many hits.

Harbaugh’s first camp has to bite

The Giants do not need fake toughness. They need useful toughness, the kind that cleans up communication, makes the offensive line more connected, and forces the defense to play with the same detail it flashed in spring.

Harbaugh’s Baltimore teams were rarely soft, and his first Giants roster is being built with the same blunt idea: get bigger, get harder to move, and make the quarterback’s life easier by not asking him to throw through chaos every week.

The Greenbrier will not fix the roster by itself. It can, however, tell everyone quickly who is ready for the new standard and who is just talking about it.