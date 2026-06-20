Jaxson Dart is learning his second NFL offense in two years, and the Giants have built their entire 2026 around the bet that he is ready for it. The front office has fully committed to his development.

Everything else about this roster is loud right now: Malik Nabers rehabbing a knee, the receiver room reshuffling, John Harbaugh preaching a physical identity. None of it raises the ceiling if the quarterback doesn’t take the jump. The Giants’ 2026 lives and dies with Dart.

The rookie tape was better than 4-13 suggests

Dart’s first season ended with an ugly team record and a far more encouraging individual one. He threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions across 12 starts. The Giants went 4-13 overall and 4-8 in the games he started, which tells you the supporting cast failed him as often as the reverse.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Dart added 290 scramble yards and 9 rushing touchdowns on the ground, the most by a quarterback in a single season in Giants franchise history and the third-most by a rookie quarterback in NFL history, trailing only Cam Newton’s 14 and Billy Kilmer’s 10. PFF handed him a 76.9 rushing grade, ninth among 30 qualified quarterbacks. Combine the arm and the legs, and Dart accounted for 24 total touchdowns in 12 starts.

Dart’s 67.9 overall PFF grade ranked 31st of 43 qualified quarterbacks, and his 64.2 passing grade sat 34th, the part of his game still under construction. He was a dynamic runner and a developing thrower. Year 2 has to flip that ratio.

Jaxson Dart, 2025 rookie season Passing Rushing Yards 2,272 290 Touchdowns 15 9 PFF grade 64.2 (34th) 76.9 (9th)

The Giants’ new system was built around Jaxson Dart

The cleanest reason for optimism is that Harbaugh didn’t inherit Dart and tolerate him. He reorganized the offense to fit him. Matt Nagy runs the unit as offensive coordinator, with Brian Callahan added as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the staff has openly framed Dart’s dual-threat skill set as the foundation rather than a feature.

Nagy’s scheme leans on misdirection, run-pass options, and tempo, the exact concepts that let a mobile quarterback play on schedule instead of hero-balling. Pair that with Harbaugh’s “big-on-big,” run-first temperament, and Dart gets something his rookie year never offered: an offense designed to keep him out of obvious passing downs.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dart is on his second play-caller and second verbiage in as many years, the one variable working against the projection. Rookie quarterbacks who change systems early often regress before they climb. The Giants are betting Dart’s processing speed clears that hurdle in one offseason.

What the leap actually looks like

The bar for a Year 2 Dart isn’t another nine rushing scores. It’s pushing that passing grade from the mid-60s toward the league average and protecting the football while the supporting cast sorts itself out. Nabers’ return to full health raises the floor of every throw. So does a healthier offensive line in front of a quarterback who took too many hits improvising last fall.

The Giants spent the offseason acting like they already have their franchise quarterback. The roster moves, the coaching hires, and the depth chart all point in one direction. Now Dart has to make that conviction look like foresight instead of hope. The receivers and the run game will get the headlines. Whether any of it turns into wins comes back to the quarterback.