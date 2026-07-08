The Giants can talk about weapons all summer, but the cleanest Jaxson Dart plan is still bigger bodies and fewer disasters up front.

Francis Mauigoa matters so much before he has played a real NFL snap. The Giants used the No. 10 pick on him, added Patrick Ricard, and seem pretty committed to making Dart’s second season less chaotic than the first one had to be.

Big Blue View pointed to the offensive line and run game as the largest offensive upgrade around Dart. I think the read is right. Receivers are fun, but a young quarterback usually needs boring help first.

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Giants can make Dart play cleaner football

Dart threw for 2,272 yards as a rookie, added 24 total touchdowns, and ran for nine scores. The ability is obvious. The messier part is making sure he does not have to live on broken plays and late-down scrambles forever.

The Giants were already better up front than the public reputation. Big Blue View had them 11th in pass protection and 18th in run blocking last year, even with several starters missing time. Now Mauigoa and Ricard give the new staff a chance to lean into a heavier, simpler identity.

I like that plan because it does not ask Dart to cosplay as a finished franchise quarterback in September. Give him cleaner pockets, lighter boxes, and a run game that does not depend on him bailing out every awkward snap. That gives a Year 2 quarterback a chance to breathe.

Francis Mauigoa gives Giants a real pivot

Mauigoa is not being asked to be a savior, at least not publicly. He is being asked to become part of the structure that keeps Dart from absorbing the whole season on his shoulders.

The support structure matters most. The Giants have enough receiving uncertainty with Malik Nabers working back and the new targets still settling in. If the line and run game travel, Dart gets a real foundation. If they do not, the whole offense drifts back into quarterback chaos, and nobody needs another year of that.