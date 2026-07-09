Jaxson Dart reports to the Greenbrier on July 28 for training camp and to take his first snap of 2026 the next morning inside an offense he has never run. The Giants moved on from Brian Daboll, hired John Harbaugh as head coach, and handed the play sheet to new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, which means their 22-year-old quarterback is learning his second NFL system in as many years.

The entire rebuild is timed to Dart’s rookie contract. He is the cheap, cost-controlled centerpiece that lets Joe Schoen spend elsewhere, and the front office reshaped the roster this offseason on the bet that Year 2 brings a jump. That bet gets its first real test in West Virginia.

Jaxson Dart’s Rookie Tape That Nagy Inherits

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Dart threw for 2,272 yards with a 15-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 91.7 passer rating across 12 starts, after taking over in Week 4 following an 0-3 start. He completed 63.7 percent of his throws as a rookie, numbers that read cleaner than the Giants’ 4-13 finish suggests. The efficiency held up even as the roster around him fell apart.

Dart added 487 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns as a rookie, the most rushing scores by a quarterback in a single season in franchise history and the third-most ever by a rookie quarterback, trailing only Cam Newton and Billy Kilmer. He accounted for 24 total touchdowns before the calendar turned. That rushing production is what separates his tape: a dual-threat rookie who protects the ball is exactly the kind of foundation a new staff wants to build around.

Rookie QB rushing-TD leaders (single season) Rush TDs Cam Newton (2011) 14 Billy Kilmer (1961) 10 Jaxson Dart (2025) 9

A Second System in Two Years

Nagy spent the previous three seasons as Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator in Kansas City and ran the Bears as head coach before that, and he has scrapped the Daboll installation for something Dart himself has called much different from what he ran as a rookie. The new system, built with senior offensive assistant Greg Roman and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, leans on a power running game, play-action, and tempo. The scheme uses misdirection and run-pass options to keep a mobile quarterback playing on schedule rather than improvising out of structure.

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A run-heavy, play-action base plays directly to Dart’s legs and to a backfield led by Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., and RPO concepts shrink the field for a young passer. On paper, the fit reads well. The catch is continuity: Dart is now on his second coordinator and second playbook before his second season starts, and early reports out of the spring that he has picked up the offense quickly mean little until they survive live reps against a defense.

The Giants Will Have Ten Practices in Eleven Days

Harbaugh has scheduled 10 practices in an 11-day span at the Greenbrier, per the Giants’ camp announcement, the kind of front-loaded install that forces a quarterback to prove command of the system fast. Camp opens to the public on July 29, with six sessions free to fans, and the volume is deliberate for a team teaching a brand-new offense to a second-year starter. The reps will show whether the spring optimism was real.

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Dart runs the install without his top target for at least the opening stretch. Malik Nabers begins camp on the PUP list as he recovers from a second knee procedure, which pushes early first-team reps toward Darius Slayton, offseason addition Darnell Mooney, and slot man Calvin Austin III, plus new tight end Isaiah Likely. Learning a new offense while your No. 1 receiver rehabs is not the setup a staff draws up, but it forces Dart to distribute the ball and speeds up the timing work with the supporting cast.

What the Giants Are Really Asking

The job in front of Dart is steep: master a second NFL offense in two years, do it inside an 11-day install, and carry a receiver room missing its best player to open camp. His rookie tape earned the trust, and the front office spent the offseason acting on it. Now the Greenbrier tells the Giants whether the sophomore leap is coming or whether Year 2 is another year of teaching. For a franchise that built its 2026 plan around one arm, that answer is the season.