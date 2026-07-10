Jalin Hyatt is the kind of player fans keep giving another chance because the speed still stands out.

The Giants have less reason to wait now. Hyatt has 36 career catches, zero NFL touchdowns, and only 13 receptions over the past two seasons. Jalin Hyatt can still run, but speed without consistent snaps, special teams value, or trust from the staff turns into a roster problem.

It makes camp important. The Giants have 14 receivers in the room, and Hyatt is not sitting near the top. Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and the rest of the main group already have clearer roles. The back end of the roster is where special teams and dirty-work snaps matter, and Hyatt has never really owned that part.

I still understand why people squint at the upside. A vertical receiver with track speed should have a place in almost any offense. But at some point, the offense has to actually use him, or the player has to force the offense to use him. Hyatt has not done enough of either.

Giants need more than straight-line speed

Hyatt’s problem is not that he lacks a weapon. It is that the Giants have not gotten enough weekly value from it.

If he is not winning routes underneath, blocking well enough, helping on coverage units, or stacking consistent practice days, the Giants do not have much reason to keep waiting. A receiver who only helps when everything lines up perfectly is a tough sell on a roster trying to get cleaner.

Jalin Hyatt reaches for a pass in the end zone against Philadelphia. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The frustrating part is that the path was there. The Giants needed speed at receiver for years. Hyatt had chances to become more than a deep threat. He just never turned the flash into a job.

Camp has to change the room

Hyatt does not need a preseason headline. He needs coaches talking about him before anyone asks.

That means winning reps against real corners, finishing through contact, and showing enough special teams work to help the staff justify the spot. A few deep balls in August are not enough anymore.

The Giants have waited on the idea. Hyatt has to turn it into a job now.