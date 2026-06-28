New York Giants superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers has undergone two surgeries on his right knee since tearing his ACL against the Chargers in Week 4 last season, and the second procedure, a cleanup to clear out scar tissue causing stiffness, has pushed his Week 1 availability into legitimate question. The Giants still list the opener against Dallas as the target, but the language around the timeline has shifted.

The front office spent the spring acting like a team preparing to open without its best player. New York signed Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios in a single June wave, a clear hedge with Nabers and Darius Slayton working back from injuries, and with Gunner Olszewski lost for the season.

A Second Surgery Changes the Math

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The original timeline assumed one operation and a clean rehab. According to NFL.com, Nabers needed a second procedure this offseason to remove scar tissue that was limiting his range of motion, and the team is now framing his return as a training-camp-to-September window rather than a lock for the opener.

A cleanup procedure is routine on its own. Stacked on top of a September ACL tear, it compresses the runway to Week 1 against the Cowboys on September 13.

Per ESPN, Harbaugh called the injury “not a simple knee” and said the timeline “is going to be in training camp and closer to the season.” But that is also a head coach declining to commit to a date roughly ten weeks out from kickoff against Dallas.

What the Giants Are Actually Saying

Two of the voices in the building do not seem to fully agree, which tells you where the uncertainty lives. General manager Joe Schoen stayed optimistic, telling reporters “I still think he’ll be fine Week 1” and that Nabers is “trending in the right direction,” h/t NFL.com. But Harbaugh said it’s “not a simple knee” injury and didn’t seem too confident when speaking about Nabers’s availability for Week 1.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Giants are not sure Nabers will be cleared for the opener and that a Week 1 appearance is more unlikely than likely.

What New York Loses If He Sits

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Nabers set the franchise rookie reception record in 2024 with 109 catches, breaking Steve Smith’s mark of 107, on 179 targets for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns across 15 games. Through four games last season before the ACL tear, he had 18 receptions for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns on 35 targets.

Season Games Rec Yards TD Rec Yds/Game 2024 (rookie) 15 109 1,204 7 80.3 2025 (pre-injury) 4 18 271 2 67.8

A second-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart loses his most efficient route runner and his designed-target safety valve in the same stroke. That is why the spring spending spree read less like depth and more like insurance.

The Receiver Room Built for a Slow Start

The replacements arrived on identical deals, which signals exactly how the Giants see them. Beckham, Smith-Schuster, and Berrios each signed for the $1.3 million veteran minimum, per ESPN. Smith-Schuster projects as the early-down possession option against zone, Berrios competes for the return job Olszewski held, and Beckham, who has played just nine games over the past two seasons, profiles as a situational piece rather than a 2019-vintage No. 1.

The Giants also added Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, and rookie third-round WR Malachi Fields this offseason. The receiving corps has been rebuilt wholesale, but nearly everyone brought in (with the exception of Fields) was signed to a one-year, prove-it type of contract.

New York also reshaped the middle of the field with tight end Isaiah Likely, signed to a deal worth up to $47.5 million, giving Dart a movable chess piece if the perimeter stays thin. None of these moves replace a Pro Bowl alpha like Nabers, though.

The Giants do not need a final answer today. They need Nabers at full speed in November, and every decision this spring points to a team willing to wait for it.