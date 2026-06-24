Deonte Banks jumped a Brandon Allen throw down the left sideline during the Giants’ mandatory minicamp, the kind of read he rarely made over three frustrating seasons. He stacked it with multiple pass breakups and visibly better body language across the spring.

The flashes arrived after the Giants had already told the league what they think of him. New York declined Banks’ fifth-year option in May, and then spent the offseason building a cornerback room designed to push him off the field.

The Production That Got His Option Declined

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Banks closed 2025 with a 42.4 overall PFF grade, which ranked 112th out of 114 qualified cornerbacks, per PFF. The three-year body of work is worse than any single bad season suggests: among corners with at least 2,000 snaps since 2023, Banks owns the worst overall PFF grade in the NFL at 43.8, paired with the third-highest passer rating allowed in coverage at 110.9. His 2025 counting line read 31 tackles, five pass breakups, and zero interceptions across 16 games.

That track record is why the Giants passed on a fifth-year option that would have guaranteed Banks $12.6 million in 2027. A 2023 first-round pick at No. 24 overall is now scheduled for free agency after the season, and the front office said the quiet part out loud by declining to commit another dollar past 2026.

A Cornerback Room Built to Replace Him

The Giants handed Paulson Adebo a deal worth roughly $54 million to lock down one outside spot last offseason. This offseason, they signed former Browns first-rounder Greg Newsome II to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million, per ESPN. They also added Tennessee corner Colton Hood with the No. 37 overall pick. None of those three moves was made with Banks in mind.

Cornerback 2026 contract / cap Role entering camp Paulson Adebo ~$54M extension Locked-in CB1 Greg Newsome II 1 year, up to $10M Veteran outside competition Colton Hood 4 years, $12.8M rookie deal Rotational rookie, future starter Deonte Banks $4.32M cap hit On the roster bubble

Banks entered the spring fourth in line for outside reps, on a roster that used a second-round pick on his long-term replacement two months earlier. Three additions, one message.

The Cap Math Makes the Decision Easy

Banks carries a $4.32 million cap hit in 2026 against a base salary of $2.6 million, per Spotrac. His dead-money figure sits at that same $4.32 million, which means cutting him saves the Giants nothing on the cap this year. That detail is the only thing working in his favor. With zero savings to be had, the team has no financial reason to move on before final cuts and every reason to let the competition play out through training camp.

Banks took a kickoff back for a touchdown in 2025, and his special teams impact can hold a 53-man spot when the defensive snaps dry up. That special-teams value buys him time the coverage tape never did. Banks even received second-team All-Pro votes as a return specialist last season, averaging 32.7 yards per return.

Because he proved to be such a valuable kick returner, and because the Giants can’t save anything by cutting him, Banks’s roster spot seems safe (barring an unexpected trade).

What Minicamp Actually Changed

Helmets and shorts do not erase three years of coverage tape, and the interception came against a backup quarterback in a non-contact setting. The Giants have seen Banks look the part in June before and disappear by October. But a player with this little leverage needed exactly this kind of spring to stay relevant in a room that no longer counts on him.

The path forward is narrow and entirely on him. Banks has to beat out a free-agent veteran and a second-round rookie just to reclaim the snaps he was handed as a first-round pick. For a former No. 24 selection reduced to fighting for a backup job, minicamp was a start. Training camp is the verdict.