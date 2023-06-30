How the Giants’ explosive offseason additions will transform their offense

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Adding speed to the offense was a priority for the New York Giants this offseason. General manager Joe Schoen achieved this goal with some explosive acquisitions; tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt are all bringing elite speed to the Giants’ revamped offense.

The Giants struggled to produce explosive plays in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Daniel Jones attempted only 26 passes 20+ yards downfield last season (second-least in the NFL). Comparatively, the last quarterback that Brian Daboll coached, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, attempted 83 passes 20+ yards downfield (second-most in the NFL).

Daniel Jones’ deep-passing efficiency will be a key factor in 2023

Jones was incredibly efficient when throwing the ball downfield, however. He completed 43.5% of his deep passes (ninth) and posted a passer rating of 119.4 (third) in 2022. The goal in 2023 will be to take more attempts downfield while maintaining that same level of efficiency.

Throughout Jones’ career, the Giants have had a severe lack of playmakers in the lineup. Heading into 2023, Jones has a new arsenal of weapons at his disposal to produce explosive opportunities.

How the Giants’ new playmakers will revamp their offense

Jalin Hyatt will radically boost the Giants’ big-play ability in 2023. The Tennessee rookie led Power Five receivers in deep yards (677) and touchdowns (eight) last season (PFF).

Darren Waller is arguably the most versatile player in the league at his position. Despite being listed as a tight end, Waller frequently aligns in the slot and out wide as a receiver, making use of his 4.45s 40-yard-dash speed.

Waller (1,476) ranked second among tight ends in receiving yards from the slot or wide alignments from 2019-2020, per Next Gen Stats. The former Pro Bowler is a big-play threat and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

Parris Campbell is another addition to the Giants’ offense that is bringing some elite speed. Campbell ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019. According to Next Gen Stats, Campbell recorded the fastest speed by any ball carrier in 2022, clocking in at 22.11 miles per hour.

.@Giants @Colts @PCampbell21 recorded the fast speed by a ball carrier in 2022 hitting 22.11 mph on this +28 yard end around. The #Gmen have speed everywhere! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wSlZCNaJkl — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) June 16, 2023

Hyatt, Waller, and Campbell are all bringing elite speed to the Giants’ offense, which should propel the unit to take more shots downfield and produce more explosive plays.