Has Giants standout safety Jason Pinnock ‘locked down’ a starting job at training camp?

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are attempting to fill a void in the back of their defense left behind by Julian Love. The veteran safety departed for Seattle this offseason, leaving New York in need of a new starting safety. Training camp standout Jason Pinnock has seemingly locked down the starting job after stringing together two weeks of impressive practices.

Jason Pinnock seemingly “locked down” the starting safety job

Pinnock went viral on social media last week after snagging an impressive one-handed interception during practice. This was one of many standout moments that Pinnock had during camp as he turned heads on a consistent basis.

When asked about the second safety job, The Athletic’s New York Giants beat writer Dan Duggan said that Pinnock has “locked down” the starting role. This seems to be the consensus among writers on the Giants beat as Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina also described the second safety spot as “Pinnock’s job to lose” during a recent appearance on Fireside Giants.

Jason Pinnock fitting into the Giants’ defensive lineup

Pinnock is entering his second season with Big Blue after being waived by the New York Jets last August. After appearing in 12 games for Gang Green during his 2021 rookie season, Pinnock made five starts and played in 14 games for the Giants in 2022. He totaled 41 combined tackles two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended this past season.

While there may be a position battle at the second safety job opposite Xavier McKinney, it appears as though Pinnock is running away with the gig. Fellow defensive backs Dane Belton and Bobby McCain are also gunning for the starting position, but Pinnock’s training camp campaign makes him the leading man for the job entering the start of preseason.