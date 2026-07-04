The World Cup forced grass into NFL stadiums, and players noticed. Of course they did. Football players have been complaining about turf forever, and the Giants live right in the middle of that argument at MetLife Stadium.

Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the players pointing out the obvious preference. He has said grass feels better than turf, and the World Cup setup makes the league’s old excuses feel thinner than they used to.

The Giants do not control every piece of the stadium issue, but their players have to live with the surface. The topic keeps coming back for a reason. It is not some offseason complaint invented because everyone ran out of depth-chart content.

Giants cannot make grass disappear

MetLife has been a shared headache for Giants and Jets players for years. The temporary World Cup grass only makes the contrast sharper because everyone can see the building change when soccer asks for it.

Jermaine Eluemunor warms up at MetLife Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I know the answer is complicated. Soccer grass is not football grass, multi-use stadiums are annoying, and maintaining a natural surface through two NFL teams is a real operation. Nobody needs a maintenance lecture, though. Players care about their legs.

Eluemunor’s point lands because offensive linemen feel every bad patch, every awkward plant, every snap where a body gets rolled up. If a 300-pound veteran says one surface feels better, the league should probably stop acting shocked when fans side with the players.

Eluemunor gives the Giants debate a player face

The Giants are trying to sell a tougher, more stable operation under John Harbaugh. Field surface is not the first bullet point on that sales pitch, but it is part of the same player-care conversation.

New York needs Jaxson Dart upright, Malik Nabers healthy, Andrew Thomas available, and the line moving people without everyone holding their breath. The surface does not decide all of that, but it sits in the background of every injury scare.

The World Cup did not solve the MetLife debate. It just dragged it back into daylight. Eluemunor saying what plenty of players feel should keep it there a little longer.